Cyberpunk 2077 player finds hilarious GTA San Andreas easter egg in 2.0 update

A Cyberpunk 2077 player discovered an easter egg in the 2.0 update that references an iconic scenario from the GTA San Andreas video game in a humorous manner. Upon viewing it, several fans tuned in with their comments and applauded CD Projekt RED for such an effort.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already a fascinating game, but the game’s easter eggs take it to a whole new level of mystery and fun. These easter eggs showcase CD Projekt RED‘s dedication to depth and appreciation of pop culture, giving players a sense of familiarity, humor, and connection to the gaming community at large.

Everyone from fans of The Witcher series to admirers of cult films like Blade Runner to those who simply like a good chuckle will find something to appreciate in Cyberpunk 2077’s extensive collection of hidden references. Players who like to explore beyond the missions in the game spot these and share them with other fans.

Similarly, a fan of the GTA San Andreas franchise discovered an easter egg that is an iconic callback to a particular scene in the Rockstar game. Here’s what the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update’s easter egg consisted of and how fans responded to it.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 scene references Big Smoke from GTA

A humorous encounter in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City turned out to be a reference to an iconic GTA scene for the player xGarbett. As depicted in the video, the player must visit a Night City Food Vendor near the Kendal Park Fast Travel Point to see the Easter egg in action.

Upon arrival, they will see a man giving his order to a waitress, and if they listen closely, they will recognize it as the same one given by Big Smoke in the GTA San Andreas Drive-Thru scene. The character then places an order, stating, “I’ll have two number-nines, one super-sized, one regular.”

Now, when the waitress asks for anything else, he continues the order in the manner of Big Smoke. Another clip was shared on X by a user named Chaos, who also posted the original clip from the renowned GTA game.

Upon noticing the easter egg a fan commented, “It’d be cool if the ballas show up after he ordered”. Another one chimed in, “He sounds kinda like Bubble Bass, too. Double reference.” A third added, “I was waiting for the extra dip.”

While it’s enjoyable to discover Easter eggs like these in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ve compiled a list of all the hidden references to popular culture that can be found in the game.