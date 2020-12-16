 Overwatch easter eggs discovered in Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Overwatch easter eggs discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 16/Dec/2020 19:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Widowmaker in Cyberpunk
CDPR/Blizzard

Widowmaker

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with easter eggs paying homage to all sorts of other games such as Grand Theft Auto, Portal and even Overwatch. In the case of the latter, there are a pair of guns that we can’t help but think are direct references to Blizzard’s hero shooter.

During your playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, you will have the opportunity to meet up with the character of Panam Palmer in a mission called Ghost Town.

This mission tasks you with killing a character named Nash. Once you do, you can take his weapon which happens to be called the “Widow Maker.”

While the name alone seems like a direct reference to the Overwatch sniper hero Widowmaker, there are also some interesting properties the gun has that appear to further amplify the influence.

Widowmaker gun in Cyberpunk
CDPR
The Widow Maker gun seems like a reference to Overwatch.

For one, the gun has charge-up time, which is extremely similar to Widowmaker’s rifle, the Widow’s Kiss. If it’s charged up fully, it will deal maximum damage – exactly how Widowmaker’s weapon functions.

Plus, it even has the ability to poison an enemy. While Widowmaker’s gun may not have that property, her Venom Mine does.

Of course, this could just all be one big coincidence. However, the next gun you get in the Panam questline should blow any doubts completely out of the water.

Trailer in cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
The Badlands are home to some nasty characters.

Once completing the Riders of the Storm side job, you can earn a sniper rifle simply called “Overwatch.” The fact that these series of quests with Panam earns you two guns with Overwatch-related names seems like more just than random luck.

Unlike the Widow Maker, the Overwatch sniper rifle doesn’t have any added effects or values that are clearly related to Blizzard’s game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still very young, having just released on December 10. While the game has had its share of bugs and glitches – so much so that CDPR has offered console players full refunds – it’s clear that the devs wanted to pay tribute to games and movies of the past.

Hopefully, the devs can continue to fix up the game through frequent patches so players can keep finding these easer eggs without the fear of the game crashing on them.

Cyberpunk 2077

How to build full melee boxer-style V in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 15/Dec/2020 17:28

by Lauren Bergin
Cyberpunk Gorilla Arms Feature
CD Projekt Red

There are a lot of traits and pathways you can go down in Cyberpunk 2077, but if you follow this guide you’ll be able to build full melee V. 

One of the coolest things about Cyberpunk 2077 is the thousands of different combinations you can splice together to create a truly unique V. We’ve got a list of the best perks and attributes to take your V build to the level, but there’s also a new path you can follow: full on melee.

If you’re feeling like a little fish in a big pond when it comes to Night City’s futuristic style weaponry and combat, sometimes it’s best to revert back to what you know. Not only this, the full melee build is perfect for smashing your opponents in different organized fights across town, but it has some other perks too.

Are you ready to go full boxer V? Here’s everything you need to do to make it happen.

What perks and attributes to level up

CD Projekt Red
V is an empty canvas, how will you choose to build them?

If you’re in the mood to mow down your enemies Hulk style as an indestructible, unstoppable V then you’ll need to follow these levelling steps.

The main prerequisite is that you have mainly built up the body attribute, which makes a lot of sense considering this V build relies on raw power.

In order to go full have to level:

Body

Athletics

  • Regeneration
  • Steel & Chrome
  • Cardio Cure
  • The Rock
  • Steel Shell
  • Pack Mule
  • Like a Butterfly
  • Epimorphosis

Street Brawler

  • Flurry
  • Opportune Strike
  • Dazed
  • Thrash
  • Frenzy
  • Payback
  • Efficient Blows
  • Crushing Blows
  • Rush

What Cyberware do I need?

Cyberpunk Gorilla Arms
CD Projekt Red
This one cyberware may be the key to your success.

The main Cyberware that you’ll need to crush your opponents are the ones located in the Skeleton section. While others such as Shock-N-Awe, Bionic Lungs, Titanium Bones and Subdermal Armor will help you out, the main cyberware are below.

In order to fully transform into a rumbling behemoth, you’ll need:

  • Gorilla Arms – these are key. They enhance your physical damage, as well as helping you build up charge with your punches so that your heavy attack will send enemies flying. They also let you rip open closed door and rip turrets to shreds.
  • Reinforced Tendons – while these are insanely expensive, the ability to double jump is essential to melee combat.

To find out exactly what all of these mysterious upgrades do, check out our Cyberware Guide here.

Cyberpunk Full Melee Build Cyberware

So if you fancy trundling around Night City as a human tank, this build is a must for you. Not only this, it’s a very different way to experience a game which is built around technology and gunplay. Take your destiny into your own hands, just like V, and do something different.

 