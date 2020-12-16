Overwatch easter eggs discovered in Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with easter eggs paying homage to all sorts of other games such as Grand Theft Auto, Portal and even Overwatch. In the case of the latter, there are a pair of guns that we can’t help but think are direct references to Blizzard’s hero shooter.

During your playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, you will have the opportunity to meet up with the character of Panam Palmer in a mission called Ghost Town.

This mission tasks you with killing a character named Nash. Once you do, you can take his weapon which happens to be called the “Widow Maker.”

While the name alone seems like a direct reference to the Overwatch sniper hero Widowmaker, there are also some interesting properties the gun has that appear to further amplify the influence.

For one, the gun has charge-up time, which is extremely similar to Widowmaker’s rifle, the Widow’s Kiss. If it’s charged up fully, it will deal maximum damage – exactly how Widowmaker’s weapon functions.

Plus, it even has the ability to poison an enemy. While Widowmaker’s gun may not have that property, her Venom Mine does.

Of course, this could just all be one big coincidence. However, the next gun you get in the Panam questline should blow any doubts completely out of the water.

Once completing the Riders of the Storm side job, you can earn a sniper rifle simply called “Overwatch.” The fact that these series of quests with Panam earns you two guns with Overwatch-related names seems like more just than random luck.

Unlike the Widow Maker, the Overwatch sniper rifle doesn’t have any added effects or values that are clearly related to Blizzard’s game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still very young, having just released on December 10. While the game has had its share of bugs and glitches – so much so that CDPR has offered console players full refunds – it’s clear that the devs wanted to pay tribute to games and movies of the past.

Hopefully, the devs can continue to fix up the game through frequent patches so players can keep finding these easer eggs without the fear of the game crashing on them.