With the life-cycles of both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 now in motion, players are wondering when Season One Reloaded will drop and bring the rest of the season’s promised content. Here’s what we know.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One brought a host of content to both titles, but not all that was promised by Activision.

Specifically, the Season One roadmap revealed a host of content that will drop in-season. While dates and events have not been confirmed, precedent suggests that this will be in the form of a Season One Reloaded event.

These mid-season events release remaining content and make major adjustments.

When is Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One Reloaded?

They also typically come halfway through a season, meaning we can predict roughly when they’ll occur.

While there’s no battle pass end date in either Warzone 2 or MW2, typical seasons have been around two months in length. Assuming that’s the case, Season One Reloaded will drop around a month after the season itself.

Specifically, we expect Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season One Reloaded update to launch around mid-December. Naturally, this is not confirmed and won’t be made official until Activision or Infinity Ward reveal specific dates.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One Reloaded

As previously mentioned, the Season One roadmap gives us the best idea of what to expect from the mid-season update.

Activision The full MW2 & WZ 2.0 Season One roadmap.

Most notably, Shipment will drop as the second fan favorite map promised by Infinity Ward, as well as a new game mode ‘Raid’ and a new Chimera AR, said to be based on the Honey Badger from CoD: Ghosts.

Specific Warzone content is less clear, but new operators and skins seem an incredibly safe bet.

Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess right now. We will of course update this article as more becomes clear.