Will Modern Warfare 2 get Shipment?

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has promised players a number of classic CoD maps throughout the year. But will one be Shipment? Here, we run through everything we know.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer maps have provoked a lot of discussion in the CoD community. Well-designed and replayable in-game environments typically make or break a good Call of Duty and MW2 is no exception.

Infinity Ward have already promised fans the return of a number of the series’ classic maps but, at launch, none were present.

One fan favorite that was developed by Infinity Ward is Shipment, which first debuted in 2007’s original Modern Warfare.

It has returned in a number of CoD titles, including Modern Warfare 2019. As a result, plenty of fans are wondering whether Shipment will come to MW2.

Will Shipment be in Modern Warfare 2?

In short, right now, we don’t know. Nothing has been said by Infinity Ward about Shipment specifically.

However, it has featured in past leaks relating to historic maps that will drop in Modern Warfare 2. Back in 2021, a leaker claimed that Shipment would be among the CoD classics remastered for the 2022 title.

Infinity Ward Shipment has always been popular with CoD fans.

When will Shipment be in Modern Warfare 2?

There is the potential for Shipment to drop with Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, which is coming in mid-November.

It’s not guaranteed that it will be one of the two maps chalked for Season 1 but, given its return in past titles and its popularity with players, there is the possibility for it to drop soon.

Overall, it does seem likely that Shipment will eventually drop in Modern Warfare 2, but it’s too early to confirm it one way or the other.

Activision and Infinity Ward will only reveal it close to its launch date and, as a result, fans will have to be patient for now.