How to unlock Gaz in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Modern Warfare operator ‘Gaz’ will come to MW2 with Season One Reloaded, and fans of the annual installment and Warzone 2.0 want to know how they get their hands on the Task Force 141 character. Here’s everything you need to know.

The reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise has been wildly successful for Activision. MW2 has broken countless sales records and Warzone 2.0 continues to captivate battle royale fans across the globe.

Part of the love for the rebooted series comes from its iconic characters, featuring in multiplayer as ‘operators’.

One such figure is Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, who featured in MW 2019 and returns in the 2022 installment. He has now been confirmed as dropping with Season One Reloaded.

How to get Gaz operator skin in Warzone 2.0 and MW2

Activision confirmed he will be unlockable to players via a couple of different means once the update drops on December 14.

The first relates to Modern Warfare 2’s new Raids, a three-player co-op mode which will launch with S1R. The second is simply a buyable bundle that will feature in the game’s store.

The unlock methods for three different Gaz skins are detailed in full below:

Complete the Atomgrad Raid Special Ops Raid to unlock Gaz and his “Convoy” Skin

Gaz is also available in Store Bundle with “Aquatic” Skin

Those who complete the Raid and purchase the Bundle will unlock the “Grass Ops” Skin as a bonus reward

Activision Gaz originally starred in MW’s campaign.

Gaz has become a fan favorite because of his role in the Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 campaigns. After impressing CoD icon Captain Price in 2019 with his role in the Piccadilly mission, Gaz was given the honor of joining Task Force 141.

His part in the 2022 title’s campaign, saving CIA agent Kate Laswell among other heroics, earned him a place on Red Team 141. He drops in Modern Warfare 2 as a SpecGru operator.

Gaz joins a long list of exciting content coming with Season One Reloaded, including the Chimera assault rifle and Shipment multiplayer map.