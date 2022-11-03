Modern Warfare 2 leaker reveals fan favorite weapons returning with Season 1

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

New Modern Warfare 2 leaks claim to reveal the weapons returning when Season 1 drops on November 16, including a fan favorite Call of Duty Ghosts assault rifle.

Modern Warfare 2’s launch on October 28 brought with it pre-season ahead of the start of Season 1 on November 16.

Dropping alongside Warzone 2.0, it will bring the Tier 1 playlist and a couple of classic Call of Duty maps.

New leaks though, claim there will also be some classic weapons from CoD history.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 leaks claim Honey Badger AR returning

The information comes from TheGhostofHope, a Call of Duty insider who has quickly cemented themselves as one of the most prominent leakers in the community.

In a 2 November tweet, the leaker reported three weapons coming with Season 1.

They will allegedly be the Chimera, the SIG MXC and the SIG MPX. The first two will both be ARs, based on the Honey Badger and the M13 respectively, while the latter will be a SMG.

The Chimera will apparently take considerable inspiration from CoD Ghosts’ Honey Badger AR, a weapon plenty have wanted to see return after a strong iteration in the 2013 title.

The leaker also stated that there could be more weapons added as well, but these relate to a specific weapon platform that will be added with Season 1.

They said: “This doesn’t mean we won’t also have other weapons included that aren’t part of a weapon platform but this is the platform we’re getting for Season 1.”

Naturally, it’s worth taking the information with a pinch of salt. Much can change in the development period and the weapons coming with Season 1 won’t be confirmed until they are officially announced by Infinity Ward and Activison.

Either way, the first season of MW2 post-launch content is shaping up to be a major one.