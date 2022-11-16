Warzone 2 Day 1 patch notes: Game modes, map, playlists & more

Before you drop into Warzone 2, make sure you’re up to speed on what weapons, perks, and loadouts have gotten buffs in the initial patch notes.
After months of anticipation, the Call of Duty battle royale Warzone’s sequel is finally live for everyone to squad up and drop in.
Warzone 2 will introduce plenty of new weapons, loadouts, equipment and killstreaks, AI enemies, and a new DMZ mode.
All your favorite streamers, pro players, and friends are going to have their opinions as to what is strong or weak, so make sure to check out the Modern Warfare 2 patch to see all the necessary information on weapon balance. But if you want to know about the changes unique to Warzone 2, you need look no further!
Contents
- Warzone 2 patch notes: Playlists
- Warzone 2 patch notes: Modes
- Warzone 2 patch notes: New map
- Warzone 2 patch notes: Gameplay
- Warzone 2 patch notes: Quality of life changes
- Warzone 2 patch notes: UI/UX changes
- Warzone 2 patch notes: PC settings
Warzone 2 patch notes: Playlists
Battle royale
Solos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Off
Duos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Refill
Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation*: Refill
Third Person
- Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Refill
Unhinged
- Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation*: Up to 6 Players Per Squad
Warzone 2 patch notes: Modes
Battle Royale
Core
- Best in-class. Drop into Al Mazrah to experience all of the new features in Warzone 2.0.
Third Person
- For the first time in Warzone history, players can now play with the camera fixed behind their Operator model and have the ability to swap between the left and right shoulder when aiming. Players will have to entirely rethink how they approach movement, engagements, and their overall strategy.
Unhinged
- Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself out numbered at any point.
DMZ
In DMZ, the conditions for winning are your own– you decide the stakes.
- Players choose missions from three factions which level-up as you complete objectives. Each mission has a unique reward and missions get progressively harder.
- Squads can pick up contracts in-world for extra cash and XP.
- The many locked spaces in Al Mazrah can be opened with specific keys found around the map.
- If you’ve had your fill and want an even harder challenge you can go after other operators and harvest whatever they have looted.
- Exfil is always the ultimate goal.
When gearing up players can choose between their Insured Weapons which are built from Gunsmith progression unlocks or from their Stash of Contraband Weapons. If an insured weapon is lost in the DMZ, it goes on a cooldown. Players can wait for this cooldown or they can extract cash to speed up the time it takes to get their insured weapon back. Contraband weapons are weapons extracted from the DMZ. These cannot be changed and if they are lost, they are lost for good.
We look forward to players diving into the DMZ. We’re excited to see our community map out the many locked areas and we can’t wait to see all of your battles over the Weapons Case. Al Mazrah is a dangerous place… Our recommendation to all of you: conserve your ammo, stay with your squad and watch your six. Good hunting.
Trios
- Max Players: 66
- Assimilation Setting: Up to 6 Players Per Squad
- Solos or Duos can elect not to fill
Warzone 2 patch notes: New map
Welcome to Al Mazrah
Al Mazrah is a massive new landscape that comprises the metropolitan area and rural outskirts within the Republic of Adal. This new map includes 6 Sectors, 25 Zones, 18 Major Points of Interest, dozens of Minor Points of Interest, strategic Landmarks sprinkled across the battlefield… all brand new for you to discover! As the biggest Battle Royale map we have ever made, we are certain you will find a drop that suits your playstyle.
Major Points of Interest
- Oasis
- Taraq Village
- Rohan Oil
- Al Safwa Quarry
- Al Mazrah City
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- Mawizeh Marshlands
- Sattiq Caves
- Zaya Observatory
- Al Sharim Pass
- Ahkdar Village
- Sa’id City
- Hafid Port
- Sawah Village
- El Samman Cemetery
- Sarrif Bay
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Al Malik Airport
Landmarks
- Ammo Cache
- Bank of Adal
- Burger Town
- Comms Tower
- Fire Station
- Gas Station (Land)
- Gas Station (Marine)
- Grocery Market
- Police Station
- Medical Center
New Gulag
This abandoned medieval fortress off the coast of Al Mazrah has been repurposed for sinister games by Shadow Company.
Warzone 2 patch notes: Gameplay
New Strongholds & Black Sites
- Strongholds are a brand new, multifaceted feature that are going to fundamentally change the way some players choose to spend their time. They represent a high-risk opportunity for teams to get a full Loadout early and a localized UAV for strategic positioning. Teams that are the first to clear a Stronghold will be granted a single Black Site key – an invitation to challenge fortified enemy combatants for the most valuable loot Al Mazrah has to offer. Black Sites are only found in Battle Royale.
New Gulag Experience
- This new 2v2 Gulag offers different pathways to ensure redeployment including an unprecedented co-optional one. Duos can choose to eliminate the enemy squad to secure release before overtime. Players will spawn with a Pistol or Shotgun, one Lethal Equipment, and one Tactical Equipment. Superior ground loot will spawn towards the center of the map, getting progressively more valuable over match time. Once Overtime kicks in, The Jailer will spawn. Players will have the choice to work together to eliminate this foe, rewarding all 4 Players with redeployment to the battlefield. Ultimately, however you choose to win, you’ll redeploy with everything you looted for another chance at victory.
New Multi-Circles
- At random, and at any point during a Battle Royale match, the circle can split into upwards of 3 smaller circles, which will ultimately remerge for the final showdown. With mobility being a crucial factor here, we’ve put an emphasis on player choice as far as vehicles go and whether your team travels by air, land, or sea.
New Loadout System
- Custom Loadouts
- Custom Loadouts can be built in the Gunsmith menu and are composed of a Primary Weapon, a Secondary Weapon, a choice of Lethal Equipment, a choice of a Tactical Equipment, and a choice of a Perk Package designed around preferred playstyles.
- Buy Stations
- The Primary Weapon that players design for their Loadout will be available to purchase via Buy Stations found throughout Al Mazrah.
- Stronghold Crates New Landmark Rewards
- In Battle Royale, if players want to access the entirety of their Loadout early, they’re going to have to work for it. Full Loadouts can be earned as a reward for completing one of the three active, AI-defended Strongholds found throughout the map.
- Loadout Drops
- not willing to brave an early Stronghold? A new mid-game Public Event will drop a limited number of Loadout Drops for players to claim. It’s worth noting that an individual Loadout is only usable once per player on a team, but will remain on the field for other teams to loot.
New Looting System
- Players will have access to the new Backpack & Inventory system, uniquely adapted to Battle Royale and DMZ modes, which allows for a more strategic approach to looting.
- In Battle Royale, loot will pop out of Supply Boxes onto the ground, allowing players within close proximity to automatically pick it up. This will either stack with existing slots or fill new ones.
- In DMZ, players will be presented with the entirety of the new Backpack, having to carefully choose when to loot and how to manage their inventory.
- Loot containers can come in different shapes and sizes, including but not limited to: duffel bags, cash registers, weapon lockers, and medicine cabinets.
- Player opponents will also drop a lootable Backpack upon elimination that uses this system.
New Contextual Loot
- Containers and ground loot can be found in logical locations across the map
- i.e. Self Revives can be found in medicine cabinets, while plate carriers may be found at a police station.
New Movement
- Diving
- Players are now able to dive.
- Swimming
- Operators are now able to swim! Leverage this new feature to hide, reposition, or engage in submerged aquatic combat using your Handgun.
- Leaning Out of Vehicles
- Passengers in a vehicle can now lean out of the window (that is if your door remains intact) to engage in combat using any selection of equipped Weapons.
- Climbing Onto Moving Vehicle
- Passengers in a vehicle can now climb out of the window and onto the roof while in motion.
- Wall Hanging
- Players can now grab onto wall ledges or the top of vehicles and choose to peak or even fire their Handguns before climbing over.
New Buy Station
- Buy Stations have been upgraded and adjusted.
- Item inventory and stock may vary from one station to another.
- Custom Primary Weapons can be purchased for a considerable fee.
- The Firesale Public Event will add new items to Buy Station inventory.
- In Battle Royale, Players will find an option to buy back their fallen allies.
- In DMZ, Players will be able to purchase Contraband Weapons, as well as sell items they’ve looted throughout the world.
New Armor Plate Carriers
- Players will infil with fewer default slots for wearable Armor Plates. Players will have to search the battlefield for upgraded Armor Plate Carriers in order to unlock additional slots, with a maximum of three. Players who have a maximum of three Armor Plates equipped will be resistant to damage that would otherwise down them in one shot.
New Enemies
- In Battle Royale, Al Qatala forces can be found in a variety of areas including the Gulag, Strongholds, and Black Sites. These enemy combatants range in difficulty, from basic reinforcements to unique, boss-style Juggernauts.
New Assimilation Mechanic
- This brand new interaction allows players to prompt opponents to join their squad, with a max squad size that varies depending on the game mode.
- This feature enables squads who have lost a player to fill the empty spot for a fair chance at victory.
New Interrogation Mechanic
- Reveal enemy players, enemy equipment, and earn a $1,000 reward by successfully interacting with a downed opponent before they are eliminated.
New Proximity Chat
- Players are now able to interact with other players (if enabled) they encounter in a match via proximity voice chat.
New Perk Packages
While creating a Custom Loadout, players will be prompted to select one of the following Perk Packages that are adapted to various unique playstyles:
- Vanguard
- Double Time | Bomb Squad | Resupply | High Alert
- Commando
- Scavenger | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | High Alert
- Specter
- Double Time | Tracker | Spotter | Ghost
- Scout
- Scavenger | Strong Arm | Focus | Ghost
- Sentinel
- Battle Hardened | Bomb Squad | Cold Blooded | Overclock
- Warden
- Double Time | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | Overclock
- Weapons Specialist
- Overkill | Strong Arm | Spotter | Survivor
- Recon
- Double Time | Tracker | Focus | Birdseye
The new Perks that are found within the Perk Packages detailed above are as follows:
- Birdseye
- UAV and Radar pings show the heading of the enemy.
- Bomb Squad
- Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades.
- Fast Hands
- Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.
- Focus
- Extended hold breath duration and reduced flinch when ADS.
- Overclock
- Field Upgrades are rechargeable and you can store an additional charge. Charge rate decreased by 20%.
- Resupply
- Start with an additional Lethal. Recharge equipment over 30 seconds. Previously known as Restock.
- Strong Arm
- Throw equipment further. See a preview of the trajectory.
- Survivor
- Enemies that down you get automatically pinged. Get revived faster by allies.
New Equipment
- Tactical
- Shock Stick
- Electrical device that sticks to surfaces as well as opponents. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, causes opponents to fire their weapon uncontrollably, and causes vehicles to go haywire.
- Shock Stick
- Lethal
- Drill Charge
- Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding.
- Drill Charge
New Killstreaks
- Cluster Mine
- Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.
- Mortar Strike
- Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.
New Field Upgrades
- Battle Rage
- An experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush resulting in quicker Health regeneration, resistance to enemy Tactical Equipment and explosives, and a constantly refreshed Tactical Sprint. This effect persists through damage.
- DDoS
- Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short period of time.
- Inflatable Decoy
- A proximity activated decoy mine that violently deploys a kevlar target to confuse and distract opponents.
- Portable Radar
- Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies.
- Revive Pistol
- Equip a revive pistol capable of reviving downed teammates or yourself. Hits to critical locations may be harmful to hostile targets.
- Suppression Mine
- A trip mine that, when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement.
New Contracts
- Safecracker
- Blow open three marked safes full of enemy supplies.
- Intel
- Locate a hard drive containing enemy intelligence and deliver it to the marked upload station.
New Vehicle Durability
- Certain heavy and medium vehicles are more likely to go into a “Disabled” state when hit with explosives, rather than being outright destroyed, to better allow for counterplay opportunities.
New Vehicle Fuel & Repair System
- Fuel
- Most vehicles use gas as fuel which is consumed over time, eventually rendering the vehicle unusable.
- Gas Stations (Land and Marine)
- Can be used by players to repair and refuel vehicles.
- Gas Cans
- In addition to parking at a Gas Station pump, vehicles can be refilled by using Gas Cans which can be found throughout the map. These can be stored in your backpack and used while operating the vehicle.
- Repairs
- Vehicles can be repaired by parking them at Gas Stations located throughout the map. Damaged tires can also be repaired by interacting with them.
New Vehicles
- Land Vehicles
- Chop Top
- This open-air, off-road vehicle provides little protection but can be used for rapid movement between objectives.
- GMC HUMMER EV
- Fast and quiet, this all-electric supertruck is engineered for off-road traversal.
- Hatchback
- Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection. Good luck.
- LTV
- A specialized light combat vehicle designed to handle extreme terrain and unconventional combat. Available with and without the mounted .50 Cal machine gun.
- SUV
- All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame for quick extraction.
- Chop Top
- Aerial Vehicles
- Heavy Chopper
- A heavily armored search and rescue helicopter. Can transport troops to the combat zone and deploy flares when targeted by anti-aircraft ordnance.
- Heavy Chopper
- Aquatic Vehicles
- Armored Patrol Boat
- Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns.
- RHIB
- Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.
- Armored Patrol Boat
Warzone 2 patch notes: Quality of life changes
Console Field-of-View Slider
- Consoles now have the option to adjust their field-of-view setting up to 120 degrees.
Improved Footstep Audio
- The audio team has made significant improvements to the audio system to address this key area.
Squad Score in the UI
- Players will now be able to see the total scores for their entire squad in the in-game Scoreboard.
Join In Queue
- Players are now able to join other Players while they are queued up.
- If a Player joins a full squad that is already queued, the squad will be removed from said queue.
Stowed Weapon Infil
- To guarantee a fair match start, weapons are stowed while skydiving during initial deployment.
Ascenders
- Players now can look around and shoot their weapon while using an ascender.
- Players can now attach to an ascender while falling.
Parachuting
- Players who are parachuting can now mantle and ledge hang.
Ledge Hanging
- The new ledge hanging mechanic makes it easier to traverse over large obstacles.
Automatic Item Pickup
- Backpack slots occupied by stackable items will automatically pick up additional copies until that stack reaches max capacity. This works great when players want to plan ahead for future ammo needs.
Warzone 2 patch notes: UI/UX changes
New Menu Features
Tactical Ping Wheel
- Players can now hold the Ping keybind to communicate via custom visuals and voice lines including:
- General Ping
- Attacking Here
- Watching Here
- Looting Here
- Regrouping Here
- Stay Quiet
- I Need Help
- Assimilation Related
Looking For Party
- This feature now includes the following preference filters:
- In-Game Communication Style: Voice Chat, Text Chat, Ping
- Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences
- Playstyle (Primary, Secondary): Competitive, Casual, Objectives, High Kills
- To access this, click “Find A Party”, select the mode you want to play to access a lobby, and find your team based on preferences.
Warzone 2 patch notes: PC settings
- Stow Keybind
- By default, you hold the “Scoreboard” key to stow and “Interact” to equip. Now you’re able to set a different keybind for Stow.
- Gyro Aiming
- You’re now able to aim using your gamepad’s gyroscope.
- “Backpack Behavior: Mixed”
- This new option makes it possible to use the backpack with toggle (cursor) and hold (no cursor).
- Ledge Hang Behavior
- This option changes the inputs required to perform a Ledge Grab.