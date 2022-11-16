Warzone 2 Day 1 patch notes: Game modes, map, playlists & more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Before you drop into Warzone 2, make sure you’re up to speed on what weapons, perks, and loadouts have gotten buffs in the initial patch notes.

After months of anticipation, the Call of Duty battle royale Warzone’s sequel is finally live for everyone to squad up and drop in.

Warzone 2 will introduce plenty of new weapons, loadouts, equipment and killstreaks, AI enemies, and a new DMZ mode.

All your favorite streamers, pro players, and friends are going to have their opinions as to what is strong or weak, so make sure to check out the Modern Warfare 2 patch to see all the necessary information on weapon balance. But if you want to know about the changes unique to Warzone 2, you need look no further!

Contents

Warzone 2 patch notes: Playlists

Battle royale

Solos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Off

Duos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Refill

Quads

Max Players: 152

Assimilation*: Refill

Third Person

Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation*: Refill



Unhinged

Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation*: Up to 6 Players Per Squad



Warzone 2 patch notes: Modes

Warzone 2 introduces a brand new map.

Battle Royale

Core

Best in-class. Drop into Al Mazrah to experience all of the new features in Warzone 2.0.

Third Person

For the first time in Warzone history, players can now play with the camera fixed behind their Operator model and have the ability to swap between the left and right shoulder when aiming. Players will have to entirely rethink how they approach movement, engagements, and their overall strategy.

Unhinged

Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself out numbered at any point.

DMZ

In DMZ, the conditions for winning are your own– you decide the stakes.

Players choose missions from three factions which level-up as you complete objectives. Each mission has a unique reward and missions get progressively harder.

Squads can pick up contracts in-world for extra cash and XP.

The many locked spaces in Al Mazrah can be opened with specific keys found around the map.

If you’ve had your fill and want an even harder challenge you can go after other operators and harvest whatever they have looted.

Exfil is always the ultimate goal.

When gearing up players can choose between their Insured Weapons which are built from Gunsmith progression unlocks or from their Stash of Contraband Weapons. If an insured weapon is lost in the DMZ, it goes on a cooldown. Players can wait for this cooldown or they can extract cash to speed up the time it takes to get their insured weapon back. Contraband weapons are weapons extracted from the DMZ. These cannot be changed and if they are lost, they are lost for good.

We look forward to players diving into the DMZ. We’re excited to see our community map out the many locked areas and we can’t wait to see all of your battles over the Weapons Case. Al Mazrah is a dangerous place… Our recommendation to all of you: conserve your ammo, stay with your squad and watch your six. Good hunting.

Trios

Max Players: 66

Assimilation Setting: Up to 6 Players Per Squad

Solos or Duos can elect not to fill

Warzone 2 patch notes: New map

Drop into Warzone 2’s new map, Al Mazrah.

Welcome to Al Mazrah

Al Mazrah is a massive new landscape that comprises the metropolitan area and rural outskirts within the Republic of Adal. This new map includes 6 Sectors, 25 Zones, 18 Major Points of Interest, dozens of Minor Points of Interest, strategic Landmarks sprinkled across the battlefield… all brand new for you to discover! As the biggest Battle Royale map we have ever made, we are certain you will find a drop that suits your playstyle.

Major Points of Interest

Oasis

Taraq Village

Rohan Oil

Al Safwa Quarry

Al Mazrah City

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Mawizeh Marshlands

Sattiq Caves

Zaya Observatory

Al Sharim Pass

Ahkdar Village

Sa’id City

Hafid Port

Sawah Village

El Samman Cemetery

Sarrif Bay

Al Bagra Fortress

Al Malik Airport

Landmarks

Ammo Cache

Bank of Adal

Burger Town

Comms Tower

Fire Station

Gas Station (Land)

Gas Station (Marine)

Grocery Market

Police Station

Medical Center

New Gulag

This abandoned medieval fortress off the coast of Al Mazrah has been repurposed for sinister games by Shadow Company.

Warzone 2 patch notes: Gameplay

Warzone 2 adds new strongholds and black sites.

New Strongholds & Black Sites

Strongholds are a brand new, multifaceted feature that are going to fundamentally change the way some players choose to spend their time. They represent a high-risk opportunity for teams to get a full Loadout early and a localized UAV for strategic positioning. Teams that are the first to clear a Stronghold will be granted a single Black Site key – an invitation to challenge fortified enemy combatants for the most valuable loot Al Mazrah has to offer. Black Sites are only found in Battle Royale.

New Gulag Experience

This new 2v2 Gulag offers different pathways to ensure redeployment including an unprecedented co-optional one. Duos can choose to eliminate the enemy squad to secure release before overtime. Players will spawn with a Pistol or Shotgun, one Lethal Equipment, and one Tactical Equipment. Superior ground loot will spawn towards the center of the map, getting progressively more valuable over match time. Once Overtime kicks in, The Jailer will spawn. Players will have the choice to work together to eliminate this foe, rewarding all 4 Players with redeployment to the battlefield. Ultimately, however you choose to win, you’ll redeploy with everything you looted for another chance at victory.

New Multi-Circles

At random, and at any point during a Battle Royale match, the circle can split into upwards of 3 smaller circles, which will ultimately remerge for the final showdown. With mobility being a crucial factor here, we’ve put an emphasis on player choice as far as vehicles go and whether your team travels by air, land, or sea.

New Loadout System

Custom Loadouts Custom Loadouts can be built in the Gunsmith menu and are composed of a Primary Weapon, a Secondary Weapon, a choice of Lethal Equipment, a choice of a Tactical Equipment, and a choice of a Perk Package designed around preferred playstyles.

Buy Stations The Primary Weapon that players design for their Loadout will be available to purchase via Buy Stations found throughout Al Mazrah.

Stronghold Crates New Landmark Rewards In Battle Royale, if players want to access the entirety of their Loadout early, they’re going to have to work for it. Full Loadouts can be earned as a reward for completing one of the three active, AI-defended Strongholds found throughout the map.

Loadout Drops not willing to brave an early Stronghold? A new mid-game Public Event will drop a limited number of Loadout Drops for players to claim. It’s worth noting that an individual Loadout is only usable once per player on a team, but will remain on the field for other teams to loot.



A new looting system comes to Warzone 2.

New Looting System

Players will have access to the new Backpack & Inventory system, uniquely adapted to Battle Royale and DMZ modes, which allows for a more strategic approach to looting.

In Battle Royale, loot will pop out of Supply Boxes onto the ground, allowing players within close proximity to automatically pick it up. This will either stack with existing slots or fill new ones.

In DMZ, players will be presented with the entirety of the new Backpack, having to carefully choose when to loot and how to manage their inventory.

Loot containers can come in different shapes and sizes, including but not limited to: duffel bags, cash registers, weapon lockers, and medicine cabinets.

Player opponents will also drop a lootable Backpack upon elimination that uses this system.

New Contextual Loot

Containers and ground loot can be found in logical locations across the map i.e. Self Revives can be found in medicine cabinets, while plate carriers may be found at a police station.



New Movement

Diving Players are now able to dive.

Swimming Operators are now able to swim! Leverage this new feature to hide, reposition, or engage in submerged aquatic combat using your Handgun.

Leaning Out of Vehicles Passengers in a vehicle can now lean out of the window (that is if your door remains intact) to engage in combat using any selection of equipped Weapons.

Climbing Onto Moving Vehicle Passengers in a vehicle can now climb out of the window and onto the roof while in motion.

Wall Hanging Players can now grab onto wall ledges or the top of vehicles and choose to peak or even fire their Handguns before climbing over.



New Buy Station

Buy Stations have been upgraded and adjusted. Item inventory and stock may vary from one station to another. Custom Primary Weapons can be purchased for a considerable fee. The Firesale Public Event will add new items to Buy Station inventory. In Battle Royale, Players will find an option to buy back their fallen allies. In DMZ, Players will be able to purchase Contraband Weapons, as well as sell items they’ve looted throughout the world.



New Armor Plate Carriers

Players will infil with fewer default slots for wearable Armor Plates. Players will have to search the battlefield for upgraded Armor Plate Carriers in order to unlock additional slots, with a maximum of three. Players who have a maximum of three Armor Plates equipped will be resistant to damage that would otherwise down them in one shot.

New Enemies

In Battle Royale, Al Qatala forces can be found in a variety of areas including the Gulag, Strongholds, and Black Sites. These enemy combatants range in difficulty, from basic reinforcements to unique, boss-style Juggernauts.

New Assimilation Mechanic

This brand new interaction allows players to prompt opponents to join their squad, with a max squad size that varies depending on the game mode.

This feature enables squads who have lost a player to fill the empty spot for a fair chance at victory.

New Interrogation Mechanic

Reveal enemy players, enemy equipment, and earn a $1,000 reward by successfully interacting with a downed opponent before they are eliminated.

New Proximity Chat

Players are now able to interact with other players (if enabled) they encounter in a match via proximity voice chat.

New Perk Packages

While creating a Custom Loadout, players will be prompted to select one of the following Perk Packages that are adapted to various unique playstyles:

Vanguard Double Time | Bomb Squad | Resupply | High Alert

Commando Scavenger | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | High Alert

Specter Double Time | Tracker | Spotter | Ghost

Scout Scavenger | Strong Arm | Focus | Ghost

Sentinel Battle Hardened | Bomb Squad | Cold Blooded | Overclock

Warden Double Time | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | Overclock

Weapons Specialist Overkill | Strong Arm | Spotter | Survivor

Recon Double Time | Tracker | Focus | Birdseye



The new Perks that are found within the Perk Packages detailed above are as follows:

Birdseye UAV and Radar pings show the heading of the enemy.

Bomb Squad Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades.

Fast Hands Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

Focus Extended hold breath duration and reduced flinch when ADS.

Overclock Field Upgrades are rechargeable and you can store an additional charge. Charge rate decreased by 20%.

Resupply Start with an additional Lethal. Recharge equipment over 30 seconds. Previously known as Restock.

Strong Arm Throw equipment further. See a preview of the trajectory.

Survivor Enemies that down you get automatically pinged. Get revived faster by allies.



New Equipment

Tactical Shock Stick Electrical device that sticks to surfaces as well as opponents. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, causes opponents to fire their weapon uncontrollably, and causes vehicles to go haywire.

Lethal Drill Charge Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding.



New Killstreaks

Cluster Mine Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.

Mortar Strike Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.



New Field Upgrades

Battle Rage An experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush resulting in quicker Health regeneration, resistance to enemy Tactical Equipment and explosives, and a constantly refreshed Tactical Sprint. This effect persists through damage.

DDoS Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short period of time.

Inflatable Decoy A proximity activated decoy mine that violently deploys a kevlar target to confuse and distract opponents.

Portable Radar Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies.

Revive Pistol Equip a revive pistol capable of reviving downed teammates or yourself. Hits to critical locations may be harmful to hostile targets.

Suppression Mine A trip mine that, when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement.



New Contracts

Safecracker Blow open three marked safes full of enemy supplies.

Intel Locate a hard drive containing enemy intelligence and deliver it to the marked upload station.



New Vehicle Durability

Certain heavy and medium vehicles are more likely to go into a “Disabled” state when hit with explosives, rather than being outright destroyed, to better allow for counterplay opportunities.

New Vehicle Fuel & Repair System

Fuel Most vehicles use gas as fuel which is consumed over time, eventually rendering the vehicle unusable.

Gas Stations (Land and Marine) Can be used by players to repair and refuel vehicles.

Gas Cans In addition to parking at a Gas Station pump, vehicles can be refilled by using Gas Cans which can be found throughout the map. These can be stored in your backpack and used while operating the vehicle.

Repairs Vehicles can be repaired by parking them at Gas Stations located throughout the map. Damaged tires can also be repaired by interacting with them.



Warzone 2 adds brand new vehicles.

New Vehicles

Land Vehicles Chop Top This open-air, off-road vehicle provides little protection but can be used for rapid movement between objectives. GMC HUMMER EV Fast and quiet, this all-electric supertruck is engineered for off-road traversal. Hatchback Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection. Good luck. LTV A specialized light combat vehicle designed to handle extreme terrain and unconventional combat. Available with and without the mounted .50 Cal machine gun. SUV All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame for quick extraction.



Aerial Vehicles Heavy Chopper A heavily armored search and rescue helicopter. Can transport troops to the combat zone and deploy flares when targeted by anti-aircraft ordnance.



Aquatic Vehicles Armored Patrol Boat Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns. RHIB Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.



Warzone 2 patch notes: Quality of life changes

Console Field-of-View Slider

Consoles now have the option to adjust their field-of-view setting up to 120 degrees.

Improved Footstep Audio

The audio team has made significant improvements to the audio system to address this key area.

Squad Score in the UI

Players will now be able to see the total scores for their entire squad in the in-game Scoreboard.

Join In Queue

Players are now able to join other Players while they are queued up.

If a Player joins a full squad that is already queued, the squad will be removed from said queue.

Stowed Weapon Infil

To guarantee a fair match start, weapons are stowed while skydiving during initial deployment.

Ascenders

Players now can look around and shoot their weapon while using an ascender.

Players can now attach to an ascender while falling.

Parachuting

Players who are parachuting can now mantle and ledge hang.

Ledge Hanging

The new ledge hanging mechanic makes it easier to traverse over large obstacles.

Automatic Item Pickup

Backpack slots occupied by stackable items will automatically pick up additional copies until that stack reaches max capacity. This works great when players want to plan ahead for future ammo needs.

Warzone 2 updates more than just the gameplay.

Warzone 2 patch notes: UI/UX changes

New Menu Features

Tactical Ping Wheel

Players can now hold the Ping keybind to communicate via custom visuals and voice lines including: General Ping Attacking Here Watching Here Looting Here Regrouping Here Stay Quiet I Need Help Assimilation Related



Looking For Party

This feature now includes the following preference filters: In-Game Communication Style: Voice Chat, Text Chat, Ping Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences Playstyle (Primary, Secondary): Competitive, Casual, Objectives, High Kills

To access this, click “Find A Party”, select the mode you want to play to access a lobby, and find your team based on preferences.

Warzone 2 patch notes: PC settings

Stow Keybind By default, you hold the “Scoreboard” key to stow and “Interact” to equip. Now you’re able to set a different keybind for Stow.



Gyro Aiming You’re now able to aim using your gamepad’s gyroscope.



“Backpack Behavior: Mixed” This new option makes it possible to use the backpack with toggle (cursor) and hold (no cursor).

