Warzone 2 Data Heist event: How it works & rewards

Warzone 2 Season 2 has brought Data Heists to the battle royal title – a brand new public event. Find out what it is, what it does, and what rewards you can get for doing so in Warzone 2.

The headline attraction for Warzone 2 Season 2 is unquestionably the arrival of Ashika Island as the much sought-after Resurgence mode returns to CoD.

Whereas Battle Royale is a last-man-standing format with an emphasis on no respawns, Resurgence plays a lot more like traditional Call of Duty multiplayer with a focus on respawning. Ashika Island aims to bring this back in Warzone 2 Season 2, but it’s also delivered a new public event in the process called Data Heist.

To help you better understand the Data Heist event better, we’ve whipped up a handy guide to help you in Warzone 2.

What is the Warzone 2 Data Heist event?

The Data Heist event is a public event that is currently exclusive to the new Askiha Island Resurgence map and is guaranteed to take place in every single match.

The devs have said that Data Heist will take place “during the second circle collapse” and will make three uplink stations around the map active to players.

From there, players will need to head to one of them and download the intel buried internally within the device. Do note that resistance will arrive in the form of AI Shadow Company enemies.

Killing the soldiers will speed up the process, but your hard work can be undone by opposing enemies being within close proximity to the machine or using the DDOS Field Upgrade.

As with Strongholds and other events of this sort of nature, there are risk and reward elements for you to consider, but one of the major positives to consider is the goodies you get for completing the Data Heist event.

Warzone 2 Data Heist event: Rewards

If you are able to successfully crack a Data Heist event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, then you can be richly rewarded with items that will help you en route to a Resurgence victory such as cash and Killstreaks.

What’s more, if you have the nerve to complete two or even all three uplink machines, then your rewards will only get better and better.

Here is the full list of rewards that you could get for completing the Data Heist event in Warzone 2:

Advanced UAVs

Cash

Killstreaks

Tactical Equipment

XP

Again, in the heat of battle with tons of teams around you, it’ll be up to you and a potential squad to decide if the event is worth pursuing.

