Black Ops 6 apparently removed Warzone nuke without telling anyone

Warzone content creators Symfuhny, Teep, Crowder, and Cloakzy won five consecutive matches on Area 99, possibly proving that the Nuke is unavailable.

The Tactical Nuke has always been a part of Call of Duty multiplayer, but Warzone 2 in 2023 marked the first time you could earn a nuke in the battle royale.

For Rebirth Island’s iteration, the Champions Quest Contract appeared after winning five consecutive matches or 30 total during the season. After meeting the requirement, you had to drop into a game and pick up the quest.

From there, the goal was to assemble all three elements, create a nuke, and then defend it so the Killstreak could launch and end the match like in Multiplayer.

Some Warzone players assumed that the Champions Quest contract would be available on Area 99 as part of the BO6 integration, but that’s not the case.

Typically, the Champions Quest Contract would spawn after winning five consecutive matches, but that didn’t happen for Symfuhny and his teammates after reaching that threshold. The quad even won a sixth match in a row to confirm it didn’t change.

This shouldn’t be a surprise because Raven Software did not mention the Nuke returning in the Season 1 update patch notes. Yet this is still disappointing news for fans who enjoyed chasing win streaks.

In addition, Area 99 is the perfect map for the Champions Quest contract as it takes place in the same vicinity of Nuketown and even has a nuclear reactor in the center.

It remains to be seen if the Nuke will be added to the Resurgence map. Raven Software’s next opportunity to do so is the Season 1 Reloaded update, which is expected to launch in December.

In the meantime, players can check out our guides on the best Model L and C9 loadouts in Warzone.