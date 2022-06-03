Summer Game Fest: How to watch Modern Warfare 2 gameplay stream

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be officially revealed on June 8 — and Summer Game Fest is set to provide fans an even deeper look.

Activision confirmed on June 2 that the worldwide reveal is set for Wednesday, June 8 at 10 am PT.

A teaser trailer with the tagline “The Ultimate Weapon is Team” gave CoD fans a shot of nostalgia featuring famous CoD Modern Warfare 2 characters such as Price and Ghost.

We may get to see those fan-favorite characters in action sooner than maybe once originally thought, as it was revealed that Summer Game Fest will feature a world premiere gameplay level.

How to watch Modern Warfare 2 at Summer Game Fest

As seen in the tweet below, Summer Game Fest will be streamed live at summergamefest.com.

It is also available in IMAX in selected cities on June 9 at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET, and 6 pm GMT.

Summer Game Fest can also be watched on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

See the world premiere gameplay level from @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 during #SummerGameFest on June 9th at 11am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT. Streaming live at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN and also in @IMAX live in select cities, https://t.co/AwYFYvXqHQ pic.twitter.com/QQJQ4Ie2w2 — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) June 3, 2022

What to expect: Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest is a “live, cross-industry showcase of announcements and games hosted by Geoff Keighley.”

Other Summer Game Fest events include Netflix Geeked Week: Gaming on June 10 at noon PDT, Tribeca Games Spotlight on June 10 at 10 am PDT, and Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12 at 10 am PDT.

“Gameplay level” most likely refers to raw footage from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. A multiplayer reveal will probably have its own trailer closer to Modern Warfare 2’s release on October 28.

We will provide updates on Modern Warfare 2 and what to expect up until release.