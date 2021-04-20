How to unlock PPSh, Swiss K31 Sniper, Ballistic Knife in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Warzone Season 3 is home to plenty of exciting new content for players to seek their teeth into, but one of the most anticipated additions is that of the three launch week weapons.

From Verdansk map changes to the Operation Rapid Sunder event, there is plenty of new content to dive into in Warzone Season 3. However, the most exciting addition here is the launch of the three new launch weapons. First up is the PPSh-41, the iconic Russian SMG that heavily featured throughout Call of Duty’s WWII titles.

This fan fan-favorite SMG also features alongside the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and Ballistic Knife. Whether any of these weapons will be able to switch up the current Warzone meta remains to be seen, but you’ll definitely want to get your hands on them as quickly as possible.

How to unlock the PPSH in Warzone

The PPSH is the first gun to be unlocked in Season 3 and only requires players to reach Tier 15 of the Season Three Battle Pass. Once this lighting-fast SMG has been unlocked, you’ll be able to use it in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

While the PPSH’s damage per shot may be moderate, its rapid-fire, high-capacity capabilities can quickly chew through many a foe. This reliable Russian SMG saw action during the grizzly battlefields of WWII and was used by the USSR during the 1960s.

How to unlock the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle in Warzone

The next weapon to be unlocked in Warzone’s Season 3 is the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle. You’ll need to reach Tier 31 in the Season 3 Battle Pass if you wish to utilize this powerfully precise Sniper.

This bolt-action sniper rifle boasts exceptional accuracy, as well as fast rechamber and aiming speeds with a large ammo capacity. Those that enjoy using the Kar98k Marksman Rifle will definitely want to add this Swiss Sniper to their arsenal.

How to unlock the Ballistic Knife in Warzone

This spring-action knife launcher was first introduced in the original Black Ops. Not only can this deadly melee weapon be used as a standard knife, but it can also silently fire lethal retrievable blades. While skilled players will be able to land ranged shots, this weapon is often best reserved for close-quarters fights.

While the exact unlock details have yet to be determined, we do know that the Ballistic Knife will be available in Black Ops Cold War at the launch of Season Three and in Warzone’s mid-season.

There you have, everything you need to know about Warzone’s unlock requirements for the PPSH, Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle, and Ballistic Knife. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest Warzone news and updates.