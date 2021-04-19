New Hunt for Adler event will kickstart Season 3 in Warzone & Cold War - Dexerto

With the release of Warzone/Black Ops Cold War Season 3, players will be able to participate in a brand-new event called Hunt for Adler, which tasks them with completing challenges in both titles in order to earn rewards.

While in-game events that challenge players is nothing new for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, it now seems like another one will be coming very soon with the start of Season 3.

As soon as the season launches, fans can start earning rewards via the brand-new Hunt for Adler event. While the exact reward list has not been announced, they will be able to get their hands on Calling Cards, weapon charms, Operator skins, and more, similar to other events in the past.

Advertisement

Notably, both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will have different sets of challenges for the event and once players complete one set, they’ll be given a unique Adler skin, which will be available for use in both titles.

Read More: 6 things that need to be changed in Warzone Season 3

No timing for the event has been announced by either developer, other than the fact that it’ll be coming at launch. If we look back at past events, however, we can expect Hunt for Adler to last a couple weeks at maximum, so if you want to get your free rewards, you’ll want to do it as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Treyarch says that more details about the mode will come when Season 3 launches on April 22, 2021. The major content update for both games is set to bring a slew of content to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, including multiple multiplayer maps, a brand-new Warzone map update, and Operators and weapons.

That map update is more than likely the long-rumored 1980’s Verdansk map, meaning players should be able to experience the Hunt for Adler event at the same time.