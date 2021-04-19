Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update early patch notes: Standoff, 6 weapons, new maps & Operators, more

Activision and Treyarch have released early patch notes revealing new details about what’s coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including Standoff as part of several new maps, along with six new weapons, modes, and much more.

There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding the launch of Season 3 in Black Ops Cold War and now we know exactly what’s coming in terms of all the new content – and there’s a ton of it!

Everything you need to know about the upcoming update can be found below:

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Roadmap

What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 3?

Six new weapons: PPSH, Swiss K31, AMP63, more

Six new weapons will be added to BOCW in S3 – three right away when the update drops and three more at some point during the season.

Released at launch: PPSh-41: SMG Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle Ballistic Knife

Release in-season: CARV.2 Tactical Rifle AMP63 Pistol Baseball Bat



Four new maps: Standoff confirmed!

The iconic Standoff map from Black Ops 2 will make its long-awaited return to Call of Duty in Season 3, although it will not be released at launch. Like with the weapons, only two maps will be released with the S3 update, the other two will roll out later on during the season.

Released at launch: Yamantau (6v6) Diesel (6v6, 2v2, 3v3)

Release in-season: Standoff (6v6) Duga (Multi-Team)



Three new Operators: Captain Price returns!

S3 will bring with it three brand new Operators that players can use in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone: Wraith (launch week), Knight (in-season), Antonov (in-season).

In addition, a new version of Captain Price will be released – Price ’84 – a Cold War-era version of the iconic character. This one won’t be rolled out like the others, however, as players will need to own BOCW to get it, or purchase the game if they haven’t already.

New modes & scorestreak

The fan-favorite Sticks and Stones mode is coming to multiplayer in S3: “It’s every Operator for themselves, with each player deploying with the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, Ballistic Knife, and a Tomahawk. Earn score with crossbow and Ballistic Knife kills, and eliminate enemies with the Tomahawk to bankrupt their score to zero. The first player to reach the score limit or the player with the highest score when the timer expires wins.”

Coming later in the season is a new large-scale mode called Multi-Team Elimination: “The upcoming Multi-Team Elimination mode brings the last-team-standing experience to Black Ops Cold War’s biggest maps, where multiple teams of four will fight to survive ever-expanding radiation zones. Redeploys will be limited and loadouts will be restricted, so teams will need to scavenge for weapons, Scorestreaks, Armor, Redeploy Tickets, and more. Emerge as the last team standing or the first squad to board the exfil chopper in the final safe zone to achieve victory.”

As for the new scorestreak, it’s called Strafe Run, officially described as having a longer period and higher potential for kills compared to the Napalm Strike, so it’s set to be a pretty powerful streak if you’re able to get your hands on it.

Zombies: New Outbreak region, items, events, more

Treyarch haven’t forgotten about Zombies with this update, rolling out a bunch of new content for the Outbreak mode:

New Field Upgrade: Toxic Growth

New Outbreak region: Duga

New Outbreak vehicles: FAV & Cargo Truck

New Outbreak world events & features: D.I.E Machine Wonder Weapon

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update? Release date & file sizes

The Black Ops Cold War Season 3 update will officially go live between April 20-21, depending on where you are in the world:

Tuesday, April 20 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Wednesday, April 21 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



Here are the confirmed file sizes for the patch: