Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards - Dexerto

With Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone now live, we’ve got the full list of unlocks and rewards available in the new Battle Pass.

For a lot of Call of Duty players, unlocking new content from the Battle Pass has become an integral part of the gameplay experience. With over 100 tiers of exclusive rewards to earn, there’s always something new to pick up.

With the release of Season 3 finally upon us, a new set of premium and free unlocks have arrived. This content includes Operator skins, weapon blueprints, watches, charms, XP Tokens, CoD points, and more.

As always, the S3 Battle Pass has both a paid and free version. While purchasing the premium pass grants access to every single reward, the free version only offers players a select amount of tiers. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Cold War & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: Price & bundle

As always, the standard Battle Pass costs 1,000 CoD points and grants players access from Tier 0. This means as soon as players have purchased the premium pass, they can start working towards unlocking the rewards.

Keep in mind that throughout the Battle Pass, the developers have scattered CoD point tiers that reward players with a small amount of the currency. This means that after completing the full pass, you’ll have enough CP to buy the next Season’s BP and save yourself some cash.

Cold War & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: New guns & Blueprints

Three new weapons have been added to Warzone and Cold War in the launch week of the Season 3 update. Each of these is available to unlock in the new Battle Pass.

PPSh-41 SMG

The PPSh-41 is the first new weapon that players can unlock at Battle Pass Tier 15. This lightning-fast SMG is going to be perfect for aggressive players looking to put pressure on enemies and take them out in an instant.

Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle

The Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle provides players with another long-range option that can be unlocked at Tier 31. This bolt-action rifle is capable of dealing deadly damage at long range and boasts exceptional accuracy.

Weapon Blueprints in the Season 3 Battle pass

Five brand new weapon Blueprints are featured throughout the Season 3 Battle Pass. Ranging from Sniper Rifles to Shotguns, there’s plenty of variety on offer. Below is a rundown of when you’ll be unlocking each of the new additions.

Tier 21: ‘Vex Lord’ Assault Rifle Blueprint

‘Vex Lord’ Assault Rifle Blueprint Tier 27: ‘Gilded Rose’ Shotgun Blueprint

‘Gilded Rose’ Shotgun Blueprint Tier 55: ‘Slow Death’ LMG Blueprint

‘Slow Death’ LMG Blueprint Tier 95: Ultra-Rarity ‘Loud Pipe’ Reactive SMG Blueprint

Ultra-Rarity ‘Loud Pipe’ Reactive SMG Blueprint Tier 100: ‘Roman Standard’ Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint

Cold War & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: Tier 100

At Tier 100 of the Season 3 Battle Pass, you’ll unlock the ‘White Queen’ Wraith Skin, along with the ‘Roman Standard’ Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint.

Cold War & Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass: all tiers & rewards

Instant Rewards

Tiers 1-9

Tiers 10-18

Tiers 19-27

Tiers 28-36

Tiers 37-45

Tiers 46-54

Tiers 55-63

Tiers 64-72

Tiers 73-81

Tiers 82-90

Tiers 91-99

Tier 100