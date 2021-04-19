Warzone Season 3 update early patch notes: 6 new weapons, map changes, Hunt for Adler event

Activision and Raven Software have revealed early patch notes for all the new content coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 3, including exciting new additions like the PPSH SMG, a new event called Hunt for Adler, and big changes coming to Verdansk.

Warzone player were anticipating a lot of new content in Season 3 and it looks as though they won’t be left disappointed after Activision released a massive blog post on April 19 detailing what’s coming in the next phase of the battle royale.

Warzone Season 3 Roadmap

What’s new in Warzone Season 3?

Verdansk map changes & Operation Rapid Sunder event

Activision say that Verdanks is “about to heat up in a big way,” teasing a massive in-game event called Operation Rapid Sunder that will start on April 21 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET.

“The situation in Verdansk has hit a critical level. It seems the combat zone has become too dangerous for even a Tier 1 Operator to survive in. Is a conflagration imminent? The answer is still unknown, though it is recommended you clear your schedule for the week and ready yourself for a crescendo of utter chaos within the Warzone. Be certain you’re available for Operation Rapid Sunder throughout Wednesday, April 21 and beyond.

Armistice Central Command will be communicating directly to all Operators with further instructions, starting at 12 PM Pacific Time on April 21. Return to the Call of Duty blog—and to Warzone—on this date to receive updates.”

Furthermore, the official S3 Roadmap shows “Warzone map update” as one of the aspects of the upcoming season, which is more than likely the 1980’s themed Verdansk that was shown in a recently leaked celebrity trailer.

Six new weapons: PPSH, Swiss K31, AMP63, more

There are a total of six new weapons coming to Warzone in Season 3 – three released right away at launch and a further three coming later on in the season. The big one is the PPSh-41, the iconic old-school SMG that’s making its way back into the CoD series. It will be released at launch along with the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and Ballistic Knife.

The three other weapons will be released at some point during the season, and they include the CARV.2 Tactical Rifle, AMP63 Pistol, and Baseball Bat.

Hunt for Adler event

Season 3 will kickstart with a new limited-time event called Hunt for Adler, during which players will have to look for Intel Challenges in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War to try and discover the whereabouts of Russell Adler, the protagonist that’s been missing since the end of Season 1.

Players will unlock rewards like weapon charms and calling cards by completing the in-game challenges, and those who finish the full set will earn an exclusive Adler skin to use in both multiplayer and battle royale.

Warzone Season 3 patch notes & weapon balancing

While we do still have to wait for Raven to roll out the full patch notes for the S3 update, they’ve already revealed some of the changes coming to the game, including an adjustment to the infamous Roze skin and “significant” weapon balancing to the AUG, M16, FFAR, and Sykov.

Some of the changes have already been implemented in their April 19 update, including several nerfs for the Sykov, a fix for the notorious sniper no-glint bug, and an adjustment to the way the RC-XD gets purchased at buy stations.

When is the Warzone Season 3 update? Release date & file sizes

The Warzone Season 3 update will officially go live between April 21-22, depending on where you are in the world:

Wednesday, April 21 9:00 PM PT 11:00 PM CT

Thursday, April 22 12:00 AM ET 5:00 AM BST (UK) 6:00 AM CEST (Europe) 2:00 PM AEST (Australia)



Here are the confirmed download file sizes for the patch: