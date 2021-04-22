All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 3 update

It’s balance changes galore in Warzone Season 3 ⁠— in total, 11 guns and 18 attachments have come under Raven Software’s microscope for buffs & nerfs as the battle royale deals with the fallout of the Verdansk nuke event.

Warzone Season 3 is here ⁠— welcomed with a nuke, no less — and it’s massive, to say the least. Across the battle royale, there’s been a host of changes.

This includes a raft of weapon changes, as Raven Software looks to balance Warzone’s huge arsenal of guns. In total, 11 guns were put under the microscope in the April 22 update, with changes ranging from bullet damage, to recoil adjustments and ADS values.

Six of the 11 guns changed this season were assault rifles.

On top of the gun-specific changes, at least 18 attachments have also changed this patch. The decision to change attachments as well as guns should “build variety,” Raven Software wrote in the Season 3 patch notes, released this week.

PPsh-41, Swiss K31 added in Warzone Season 3

There’s plenty of changes that just dropped in the Season 3 update, yes, but there’s also new kids on the nuked Verdansk block: the PPSh-41 and the Swiss K31.

The two new guns are an SMG and sniper rifle respectively, and will be available in the newly-released Season 3 battle pass that is now available in-game. The PPSh-41 is unlocked at Tier 15, while the Swiss K31 will require a grind all the way to Tier 31 if you want to get your hands on the new sniper rifle.

The LC-10 and FARA 83 have also had new challenges added.

M-16, AUG headline Warzone’s latest nerfs

The biggest changes come in the assault rifle department; after reigning supreme for much of Season 2, the FFAR 1 has finally copped a major hit.

In particular, its max damage and range have both been decreased (30 to 27, and a 15% drop). The rifle will now also deal less neck damage (1.1 → 1), less upper torso damage (1.1 → 1), and has had its ADS values “decreased slightly.”

Meta picks like the M-16 and AUG have been whacked with similar nerfs.

Both tactical rifles had their burst time chopped down, to 10% and 33% respectively, and suffered dints in their neck damage modifiers. The AUG now deals 1.3 more damage with neck shots, down from 1.8, while the M-16 dishes out just 1.1 damage if you land a lower-side neckshot.

Here’s the full list of buffs & nerfs, below. These were included as part of the Warzone Season 3 patch notes, which dropped on April 22.

All Warzone Season 3 buffs & nerfs

Assault Rifles

Cold War AK-47

Recoil pattern has been adjusted

FARA 83

Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26

Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31

Maximum damage range increased by 17%

Recoil pattern has been adjusted

FFAR 1

Maximum damage decreased from 30 to 27

Maximum damage range decreased by 15%

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1

ADS speed decreased slightly

Groza

Recoil increased slightly

ADS speed decreased slightly

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1

Krig 6

Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

Lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

QBZ-83

Move speed increased

ADS move speed increased

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2

Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

Submachine Guns

LC10

Bullet velocity increased slightly

Mac-10

Maximum damage decreased by 1

Sniper Rifles

Pelington 703

ADS speed increased

Raise time increased slightly

Tactical Rifles

AUG (Tactical Rifle Charlie)

Time between bursts increased by 33%

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3

M16

Time between bursts increased by 10%

Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.1

Attachments

Position Concealment

Position Concealment will reduce the time your position is visible on the compass and minimap after firing. This effect has been added as a pro on both the Flashguard and SOCOM/KGB Eliminator.

Barrels

16.3” Rapid Fire (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 58%

18” Rapid Fire (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 56%

15.9” Strike Team (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 66%

18.2” Strike Team (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 64%

16.3” Titanium (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 61%

17” Titanium (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 59%

Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov) Minimum damage reduced from 23 to 19

Sorokin 140mm Auto AND Akimbo (Sykov) Minimum damage reduced from 19 to 14



Lasers

Ember Sighting Point ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%

SOF Target Designator Flashlight is now visible during hip-fire and ADS



Magazines

Salvo/VDV Fast Mag ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%



Speed Mag

Pistols ADS speed penalty reduced by 40%

SMGs ADS speed penalty reduced by 30%

Snipers ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%



Muzzles

Flashguard Added Position Concealment pro

SOCOM/KGB Eliminator Added Position Concealment pro



Optics

SUSAT MultiZoom ADS speed penalty reduced by 10%

Ultrazoom Custom ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%

Vulture Custom Zoom ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%



Rear Grips