How to unlock Price '84 Captain Price Operator in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 3 - Dexerto

In order to celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3, Activision is giving players a brand-new Operator completely free of charge: Price ’84. It marks the first time that the Modern Warfare character has appeared in a Black Ops title.

While it’s been known for quite a while now that the Black Ops universe and Modern Warfare universes are connected, it now seems like Activision is about to link them even further than they were previously.

With the release of Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 3, fans will be able to get a 1984 version of Captain Price for use in both games. Interestingly, this version will be fitted with a Cold War-inspired “wetwork” outfit, which looks very similar to the one donned in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007).

Unlocking the Price ’84 Operator in Black Ops Cold War

The best part is that Activision isn’t putting Price ’84 in a store bundle or battle pass, and most players will be able to get him with ease.

In order to get your hands on Price ’84, all you have to do is either purchase a copy of Black Ops Cold War at the start of Season 3 or, if you already have a copy, just log-in to BOCW after you update it to S3.

Given that all Black Ops Cold War Operators and skins are also available in Warzone, Price ’84 will also be usable in the battle royale title too. Treyarch does mention that you’ll need to log-in to BOCW first in order to unlock him in that game but after that he’ll be able to run around Verdansk like everyone else.

It is worth pointing out that this skin is technically counted as a Black Ops Cold War operator. This means that, even though he’s a Modern Warfare character, he won’t be playable.

All in all, it’s pretty cool that Activision is continuing to connect both series in interesting ways. Here’s hoping that they do more of it in the future.