When is Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 1?

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

With Warzone ending, Warzone 2.0 rolling into focus, and Modern Warfare 2 in the mix as well, there’s plenty for CoD fans to keep tabs on. Here, we’re running through when players can expect Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season One to kick off, and what it might bring when it does.

Seasonal content has become the norm for Call of Duty across the last few years. Each title typically has 5 or 6 content seasons before the subsequent title is released.

However, this fall is a bit different because Activision will be releasing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 within a few weeks of each other.

The exact level of synchronization between the two titles is not yet clear but, with both games approaching rapidly, here’s what you need to know about Season 1.

When is Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0 Season 1?

Activision have confirmed that Modern Warfare 2’s launch on October 28 will be followed by a short pre-season before Season 1 kicks off on November 16.

That is also the date Warzone Season 5’s battle pass expires and the date Warzone 2.0 itself launches, meaning Season 1 kicks off on Warzone 2.0’s launch date. As a result, players will be dropping into Al Mazrah alongside a new battle pass and challenges.

Because of Modern Warfare 2’s October release date – as opposed to Vanguard’s November 2021 launch – there will be no Warzone Pacific Season 6 or Warzone Halloween event.

Treyarch / Activision Warzone 2.0 is the highly anticipated sequel to the CoD BR.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 content

Right now, we don’t have exact details on Season 1’s content or a roadmap, which Activision typically releases a few days ahead of the season’s release.

We do know that Modern Warfare 2 will bring a “returning fan-favorite multiplayer map”, although no specific names have emerged. There will also be a couple of new weapons that will not be in MW2 at launch, alongside the typical battle pass, skins and more.

For Warzone 2.0 Season 1, there’s next to nothing known beyond the details that have been made public about the game itself.

Regardless of the lack of specifics right now, there’s an awful lot for CoD fans to look forward to in the coming weeks.