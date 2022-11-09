Warzone 2 Season 1 roadmap: Release date, loadout drops, proximity chat & more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Warzone 2 is just around the corner, and Activision has provided its most significant information drop to date. Here is everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 Season 1 roadmap.

Modern Warfare 2 smashed records with the biggest entertainment launch of 2022. If that’s any indication, Warzone 2 is set to break the internet. In June, Activision announced Warzone had passed over 125 million collective players since the game’s launch in 2020.

Warzone 2 builds off a tremendous foundation and introduces new innovations. We already know the battle royale was built from the ground up using an entirely different engine on a new map. Warzone 2 also introduces AI and swimming into the series.

What else does Warzone’s sequel have in store for us? Let’s take a look at everything coming to Warzone 2 during Season 1.

Activision Blizzard Warzone 2 introduces several new vehicles to the battlefield.

When does Warzone 2 Season 1 start?

Warzone 2 and Season 1 both launch alongside each other on November 16. Players can pre-load Warzone 2 on November 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

Warzone Season 2 roadmap

We already knew a lot about Warzone 2, but the developers provided some new nuggets in its latest announcement.

After not appearing in the Call of Duty Next premiere, Loadout Drops are returning to Warzone 2 after popular demand from fans.

Players earn Loadout Drops by purchasing them in Shops, through Public Events, and by completing Strongholds and Black Sites. A new wrinkle in Warzone 2 is the option for players to buy Primary Weapons with Cash.

Activision Warzone 2 releases worldwide on November 16.

Warzone 2 introduces a new Backpack system for loot and Gulag. As we saw at the first premier, the Gulag is now a 2v2 match with a randomly paired partner.

Activision previously announced Warzone 2 third-person playlists, and the developers confirmed the mode will be included in the battle royale’s weekly rotation during Season 1.

What’s coming in Warzone 2 Season 1?

Here are some other key features mentioned in Activision’s latest blog.

Circle Collapse

There may not be only one safe zone — in Battle Royale modes, there can be up to three circles within the collapse, which will ultimately remerge for the final showdown. Prepare to adjust your strategies accordingly, as this feature is randomized in each match.

Proximity Chat

Got something to say? Comms are now open, so any in-game chatter can be picked up by any other squad. This can open up new ways to tackle engagements . . . or mess with enemies who are holed up inside buildings.

Assimilation

In squad-based DMZ modes, as well as special Battle Royale playlists, you have the choice to join up with enemy Operators and form a larger squad.

Interrogation (Battle Royale and DMZ only)

In squad-based modes, intel is everything. Reveal enemy locations by successfully shaking down player-controlled enemies while they are downed.