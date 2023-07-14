How to get the Whisker Tango bundle in MW2 & Warzone 2

A new bundle is heading to MW2 and Warzone 2 in the form of the cute yet deadly Whisker Tango. Here’s how to get it, how much it costs, and what you can expect to find inside the brand-new CoD bundle.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 4 Reloaded have introduced a variety of new content, from major changes to one of MW2’s most hated maps, to a brand new shotgun that has many players looking for the best loadout.

On top of this, along with a collaboration with The Boys, a brand new bundle has been teased, only this time it takes on a fluffier design than previously seen. The Whisker Tango bundle involves all things cat, from feline operators and kitty-inspired weapon blueprints – but how do you get the Whisker Tango bundle? Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

How to get the Whisker Tango bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2

To get the Whisker Tango bundle in MW2 and Warzone 2 you’ll need to purchase it from the store, as it’s not something you can earn, like the MX Guardian.

Head to the CoD store. Navigate to the Featured section. Purchase the bundle.

Currently, the bundle isn’t available so you’ll have to wait until it comes into the store. When it does, it’ll likely appear in the features section of the store, making it relatively easy to navigate to.

How much does the Whisker Tango bundle cost?

Activision The Boys may be cool, but a new operator is in town with these adorable additions.

When the Whisker Tango bundle is released to the CoD store, it’ll cost players 2,400 CoD Points.

If you don’t have that many Points, then you’ll have to spend around $20 to get the required amount. Or, if you’re close to the amount, you could always complete a few challenges in the Battle Pass.

What’s in the Whisker Tango bundle in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone?

The Whisker Tango bundle comes with an impressive amount of loot, providing Operators, weapon blueprints, and more.

All items included in the Whisker Tango bundle have been listed below:

Sgt. Pspsps Operator skin

Sgt. Sprinkles Operator skin

Free Self-Revive for DMZ

Additional Operator Slot for DMZ

“Cat Scratch” Assault Rifle weapon blueprint

“Pouncer” SMG weapon blueprint

New Vehicle Skin

Fishbone Weapon Charm

A Vinyl

Five Stickers

An Emblem

So, that’s how you can get hold of the Whisker Tango bundle in Modern Warfare 2. While heading to the store, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides and content:

