Warzone DTIR gets secret buff despite dominating meta

Call of Duty Warzone’s DTIR DTIR 30-06 actually received a buff in the October 1 update, but it wasn’t mentioned in the actual patch notes.

With Black Ops 6 on the horizon, updates for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 are starting to slow down. The start of Season 6 marked the final massive meta update, and that brought good news for guns from the previous game – Modern Warfare 2.

However, that doesn’t mean that the devs are completely abandoning either game. That has been made clear by the October 1 update for Warzone as the MW2 crossbow received a bit of a major buff.

There were, of course, a few bug fixes too, but there was another significant change to the DTIR 30-06. The only difference with this one is that the DTIR’s buff wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes.

It was pointed out by eagle-eye players like Redditor pnokmn, who noted that the battle rifle’s muzzle smoke and other visual clutter have been reduced.

“Can we stop this foolishness and just let all players see properly?” they asked. “I highly doubt players like the game more because of the muzzle smoke/flash and visual clutter.”

Other players were, naturally, delighted by the find. “This is huge. Was a major turn off of that gun. Just checked in firing range and it’s noticeably better,” one said.

Some, however, noted that the ongoing calls to remove visual clutter isn’t going to happen.

They’re never fixing these issues. Ever. Never ever. Never ever ever ever,” one added. “They want you to buy the blackcell. Less smoke,” another commented.

Obviously, its a bit too late in the day for major adjustments to Modern Warfare 3, but Warzone will live on in Black Ops 6. And, there will be plenty of changes then.