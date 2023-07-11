Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded early patch notes: New 6v6 map, final RAID mission, more

Season 4 Reloaded doesn’t reinvent the wheel in multiplayer but still delivers on a new 6v6 map, RAID mission, and more. Here is everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 2 is up to 21 6v6 core multiplayer maps. After launching with just 10, the devs have started churning out content rapidly, thanks to an extra nudge from the COD community. In January, multiplayer fans accused the devs of ignoring multiplayer to focus on Warzone 2.

An extra emphasis on new multiplayer maps and the return of Gunfight helped restore faith in the dev’s content strategy. Season 4 Reloaded builds on that momentum by transforming a fan favorite Warzone POI into a core multiplayer experience.

Players will also be able to experience the climax of MW2’s Special Ops RAID mode. Let’s jump right into what’s coming.

New 6v6 Modern Warfare 2 map Vondel Waterfront

Season 4 introduced Kunstenaar District, which is a 6v6 multiplayer map taken from the Warzone map Vondel. The mid-season update follows suit by adding Vondel Waterfront. Floating District is always one of the hottest and most exciting landing spots in WZ, and now players get to play full multiplayer matches at the POI.

Vondel Waterfront features a group of pontoon homes on the water. Activision reassured fans that operators won’t be able to swim underneath the houseboats in multiplayer, and most action will be on land.

And the devs decided to board up several of the buildings forcing players to move around instead of camping. Players can still swim, but not to the extent seen in Warzone.

Final Modern Warfare 2 RAID mission in Season 4 Reloaded

Season 4 Reloaded adds the fourth and final Modern Warfare 2 RAID Special Ops Mission. Al-Qatala controls an underground bunker containing missiles. It’s up to Price, Gaz, and Farah to capture the missile that was smuggled out of the facility before it is used.

And Alex needs to escape after being captured by Hadir. So, players can complete the final RAID mission with two other friends or through the looking-for-party feature.

That’s all we know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 Reloaded so far. We will provide an update when the full patch notes go live.