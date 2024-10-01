MW3 & Warzone Sept 1 update patch notes: Crossbow & major MW2 weapon buffs

The latest Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone update provides a much-needed buff to the Crossbow, as well as most shotguns and pistols in multiplayer, and improves spawn quality on Shipment.

MW3 Season 6 introduced five different variants of Shipment. Players noticed that the spawn variety on Shipmas was much better than the other variants. So, Activision responded by implementing those changes for every variant moving forward.

Meanwhile, the Crossbow became much less prevalent when the Torque 35 bow was added in Season 5 Reloaded. The development team noticed that shift and returned the Crossbow to its old form.

Article continues after ad

Conversely, dominant SMGs have rendered pistols and shotguns useless in multiplayer matches. This update overhauls both classes to be more competitive in gunfights with SMGs.

Activision

Here are the full patch notes.

Maps

Shipment Fixed an issue causing inconsistent spawn availability between the map variants.



Based on player feedback supported by our analytics, spawn quality improved by approximately 10% on Shipmas compared to Celship and Ghost Ship. Today’s changes ensure that all variants of Shipment utilize the improved selection of available spawns.

Sporeyard Fixed an exploit allowing players to reach unintended areas near the Red Warehouse.



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

M13C (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 31 to 32 (+3%).



Within its maximum damage range, the M13C is now capable of a 4-shot kill if at least one bullet is a headshot.

Battle Rifles

DTIR 30-06 Decreased lower torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x.



Shotguns

KV Broadside (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 2.9m to 3.6m (+22%). Increased near-medium damage range from 3.3m to 4.3m (+31%).

Lockwood 300 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 1.8m to 3.3m (+86%).

Expedite 12 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 2.5m to 3.6m (+40%). Increased near-medium damage range from 4.1m to 5.1m (+25%).

Bryson 800 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 34 to 42 (+24%). Increased medium damage from 25 to 30 (+20%). Increased maximum damage range from 3.3m to 4.1m (+23%). Increased near-medium damage range from 5.8m to 7.1m (+22%).

Bryson 890 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 34 to 42 (+24%). Increased maximum damage range from 3.1m to 3.8m (+25%).



Marksman Rifles

Crossbow (MWII) Increased bolt velocity from 110m/s to 200m/s (+81%). Decreased bolt gravity influence by 70%. Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.2x to 3x. Brightblaze 20” Bolts Removed aim down sight spread. Blastcap 20” Bolts Removed aim down sight spread. FTAC Caustic 20” Bolts Removed aim down sight spread.

SAB-B 50 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 120 to 130 (+8%). Increased near-medium damage from 90 to 120 (+33%). Decreased maximum damage range from 17.8m to 7.6m (-57%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 44.2m to 17.8m (-60%). Added medium damage range, 90 damage up to 44.2m. Decreased lower torso and upper arm damage multipliers from 1.26x to 1.2x.



Handguns

P890 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 52 to 59 (+13%). Increased minimum damage from 37 to 44 (+19%). Decreased maximum damage range from 9.1m to 4.6m (-50%).

.50 GS (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 96 to 116 (+22%). Increased near-medium damage from 68 to 95 (+40%). Decreased maximum damage range from 17.3m to 8.6m (-50%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 35.1m to 17.3m (-51%).

X12 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 39 to 47 (+20%). Increased near-medium damage from 30 to 39 (+30%). Increased minimum damage from 28 to 30 (+7%). Akimbo X12 Rear Grip Increased damage penalty from -20% to -40%.

Basilisk (MWII) Increased head damage multiplier from 2x to 2.5x. Decreased medium damage range from 35.1m to 33m (-6%). Removed far-medium damage range.



The Basilisk is now capable of a 1-shot kill to the head up to its medium damage range.

FTAC Siege (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 24 to 26 (+8%). Increased near-medium damage from 20 to 24 (+20%). Increased medium damage from 18 to 20 (+11%). Increased minimum damage from 15 to 18 (+20%).

GS Magna (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 36 to 40 (+11%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.15x. Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 1x.

X13 Auto (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 7.2deg/s to 6.5deg/s (-9%). Decreased vertical recoil from 31.7deg/s to 28.4deg/s (-10%). Increased maximum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%). Increased near-medium damage from 22 to 25 (+14%). Increased medium damage from 18 to 22 (+22%). Increased minimum damage from 15 to 20 (+33%).



Killstreaks

Guardian-SC The turret can now be deployed while the player is standing in water.



Here are the full patch notes.

REBIRTH HELLSPAWN | PURGATORY «

Terriball Challenge Downing enemies now counts towards the progression of this challenge.



Weapons

Crossbow (MWII)

Adjustments:

Increased bolt velocity to 200m/s, up from 110m/s.

Decreased bolt gravity influence by 70%.

Brightblaze 20” Bolts Removed aim down sight spread.

Blastcap 20” Bolts Removed aim down sight spread.

FTAC Caustic 20” Bolts Removed aim down sight spread.



Other weapon changes