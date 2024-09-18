All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 & Warzone Season 6 update

Season 6 for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is finally here and some major changes have been made to weapons. So, here are all the buffs and nerfs in this update.

With Black Ops 6 just around the corner, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone updates will start to slow. That slowing down period starts with Season 6 as it is the last big update coming to both sides of the game.

The new update is bringing in the fan-favorite Haunting event to celebrate the start of spooky season. That means a raft of new skins, including the likes of Michael Myers and Daryl Dixon, as well as some other spooky surprises.

As ever, with any new update, we’ve also got a new season of weapon changes to deal with as well, including both buffs and nerfs.

Prior to the start of the new season, it had been rumored that the devs would, at last, make some big changes to guns from Modern Warfare 2 to make them more competitive.

Well, that has happened with the M16, TR-76 Geist, and Cronen Squall as they’ve had damage profiles and recoil times improved.

The popular BP50 has also been buffed, meaning its spot in the multiplayer and Warzone metas will be solidified.

Activision The BP50 is a fully automatic bullpup assault rifle.

As ever, some of these changes are only going to take hold in Multiplayer, while others are specific to Warzone. That is evidenced by the STG-44 nerf in Multiplayer. The popular AR will no longer three-shot kill enemies, but that doesn’t cover over to Warzone.

So, make a note of that as you update any loadouts for the new season.

The full list of buff and nerfs in the Season 6 weapon changes can be found below.

Warzone & MW3 weapon changes in Season 6

Warzone

Assault Rifles

BP50

Far-Mid Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.3.

JAK Revenger Conversion Kit Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 21. Neck Modifier decreased to 1.1x, down from 1.2x.



Holger 556

Max Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 41.91.

MCW

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 44.45.

Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 53.34.

MTZ 556

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.25x.

STG-44

Max Damage Range decreased to 27.94 meters, down from 36.83.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 36.83 meters, down from 44.45.

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1.15x, down from 1.3x.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1.15x, down from 1.3x.

SVA 545

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 44.95.

M13C (MWII)

Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 210ms.

M16 (MWII)

JAK Patriot Conversion Kit Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 30.48. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 43.18 meters, up from 37.33. Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 53.34.



TR-76 Geist (MWII)

Decreased aim down sight time to 240ms, down from 280ms.

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall (MWII)

Decreased horizontal recoil to 6deg/s, down from 6.9deg/s.

Decreased vertical recoil to 47.7deg/s, down from 52deg/s.

Increased firing aim stability.

FTAC Recon (MWII)

Decreased horizontal recoil to 4.7deg/s, down from 5.8deg/s.

Decreased vertical recoil to 53.5deg/s, down from 63.9deg/s.

Lachmann-762 (MWII)

Decreased horizontal recoil to 9.6deg/s, down from 10.8deg/s.

Decreased vertical recoil to 48.2deg/s, down from 53.6deg/s.

Increased firing aim stability.

TAQ-V (MWII)

Decreased aim down sight time to 260ms, down from 290ms.

Increased firing aim stability.

Submachine Guns

AMR9

Max Damage Range increased to 13.97 meters, up from 12.7.

Mid Damage Range increased to 24.13 meters, up from 21.59.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

HRM-9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 10.41.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.05x, up from 1x.

RAM-9

Max Damage Range increased to 12.19 meters, up from 10.16.

Mid Damage Range increased to 20.32 meters, up from 17.27.

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG (MWII)

JAK Protean Conversion Kit Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.67x, down from 3x. Neck Modifier decreased to 1.5x, down from 2x. Upper and Lower Torso Modifiers decreased to 1.5x, down from 2x. Arm Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 2x.



Melee

Spear

Fixed an issue causing Fists to retain increased damage after depleting thrown Spears.

Modern Warfare 3

Assault Rifles

STG44 Decreased maximum damage from 36 to 33 (-8%). Decreased maximum damage range from 44.5m to 36.8m (-17%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 51.8m to 44.5m (-14%). Decreased medium damage range from 61m to 53.3m (-13%).



M4 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 29 (+12%). Increased minimum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.15x.

Chimera (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%). Increased maximum damage range from 16m to 25.4m (+59%). Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 41.9m (+32%).

Tempus Razorback (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%). Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 27 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%). Increased near-medium damage range from 32.2m to 39.4m (+22%).

M13C (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased recoil gun kick from 35.6deg/s to 28.7deg/s (-19%). Increased maximum damage range from 25.4m to 36.8m (+45%). Increased near-medium damage range from 39.4m to 47m (+19%). Increased medium damage range from 49.8m to 57.4m (+15%).

TR-76 Geist (MWII) Decreased aim down sight time from 280ms to 240ms (-14%). Increased maximum damage range from 24.1m to 33m (+37%). Increased near-medium damage range from 36.8m to 44.5m (+21%). Increased medium damage range from 48.3m to 55.9m (+16%).



Battle Rifles

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 10.8deg/s to 9.6deg/s (-11%). Decreased vertical recoil from 53.6deg/s to 48.2deg/s (-10%). Increased firing aim stability.

Cronen Squall (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 6.9deg/s to 6deg/s (-13%). Decreased vertical recoil from 52deg/s to 47.7deg/s (-8%). Increased firing aim stability.

FTAC Recon (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 5.8deg/s to 4.7deg/s (-19%). Decreased vertical recoil from 63.9deg/s to 53.5deg/s (-16%).

TAQ-V (MWII) Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 260ms (-10%). Increased firing aim stability.

SO-14 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 19.3m to 22.3m (+16%). Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 34.9m (+10%). Increased medium damage range from 39.6m to 45.7m (+15%).



Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 26 (-4%). Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 13.7m (-27%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%). Decreased medium damage range from 41.4m to 33m (-20%).

Static-HV Decreased maximum damage from 33 to 30 (-9%). Decreased near-medium damage from 30 to 28 (-7%). Decreased medium damage from 28 to 26 (-7%). Removed far-medium damage range.



ISO 45 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 29 (+7%). Increased minimum damage from 22 to 24 (+9%). Increased maximum damage range from 9.1m to 11.7m (+28%). Increased arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.95x to 1x.

ISO 9mm (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased near-medium damage from 22 to 23 (+5%). Increased medium damage from 20 to 22 (+10%). Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18%).

PDSW 528 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10%). Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 30 (+20%). Increased medium damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 20 to 22 (+10%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 12.7m (-40%). Removed far-medium damage range. Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x.



Fennec 45 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 25 to 27 (+8%). Increased near-medium damage from 20 to 26 (+30%). Increased medium damage from 18 to 23 (+28%). Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 5.1m (-60%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 17.3m to 12.7m (-26%). Decreased medium damage range from 22.6m to 20.3m (-10%).



BAS-P (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.

Vaznev-9K (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 31 to 33 (+6%). Increased medium damage from 25 to 28 (+12%). Increased far-medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%).



Light Machine Guns

RPK (MWII) JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit Decreased maximum damage from 140 to 130 (-7%). Decreased near-medium damage from 130 to 120 (-8%). Decreased minimum damage from 120 to 100 (-17%). Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 27.9m (-21%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 50.8m to 40.6m (-20%). Decreased head damage multiplier from 2.1x to 1.5x.

556 Icarus (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased maximum damage range from 24.1m to 33m (+37%). Increased near-medium damage range from 40.6m to 45.7m (+13%). Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x. Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x.



Marksman Rifles

EBR-14 (MWII) Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.27x to 1.35x. Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.27x.

SP-R 208 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 13m to 20.3m (+57%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.5x.

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 37 to 43 (+16%). Increased neck, upper torso, and upper arm damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.2x.

LM-S (MWII) Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.25x to 1.35x.

SA-B 50 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 10.4m to 17.8m (+71%).



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 128 to 140 (+9%). Increased near-medium damage from 95 to 128 (+35%). Increased medium damage from 90 to 95 (+6%). Increased minimum damage from 70 to 73 (+4%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 25.4m (-17%).



Handguns

Basilisk (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 8.4m to 11.4m (+36%). Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%).



Melee

Spear Fixed an issue causing Fists to retain increased damage after depleting thrown Spears.



Attachments