Fan favorite MW2 maps coming to Modern Warfare 3 post-launch

Sledgehammer Games announced that MW2 maps will be added to Modern Warfare 3, starting with four fan favorites.

MW2 and MW3 share a unique connection compared to previous Call of Duty titles. In years past, a new series entry wiped the slate clean with new maps, weapons, and more. But the Carry Forward Program flips the script and allows players to take all of their MW2 weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints into MW3.

Carry Forward made fans ask if the same could be done for maps. Shoot House and Shipment have become staples of the franchise, appearing in every Modern Warfare game. Players worried that this might be the last time we saw either beloved environment appear in a game for at least a few years.

The devs had other ideas in mind and reassured fans that weapons and operations aren’t the only things carrying over to Modern Warfare 3.

Mercado, Farm 18 and Shoot House coming to Modern Warfare 3

On October 31, Activision released a blog post going over the post-launch plans for Multiplayer content in Modern Warfare 3. CharlieIntel confirmed: “Modern Warfare II maps will be added to Modern Warfare 3 throughout post-launch seasons. The first set will be four maps, including Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoot House, in a dedicated playlist.”

The devs did not provide a specific date but confirmed Shoot House and the other three MW2 maps will receive a dedicated playlist shortly after Modern Warfare 3 officially releases.

It’s also important to note that these MW2 maps will not count toward the over 12 maps already planned in live seasons.

For players wondering how the MW2 maps will work with MW3 gameplay, the devs elaborated: “These maps are graphically identical to how they appeared in MWII, and due to the innovations to movement and general gameplay mechanics present in MWIII, you may find that they play in an altogether different manner.”

The devs also confirmed that Cutthroat will not be playable on the Carry Forward MW2 maps. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.

