Modern Warfare 3 devs unveil new maps to launch in Season 1: Meat, Greece, more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 developers have given fans a first glimpse at new maps that are coming to the game in Season 1.

Modern Warfare 3 has been a blast from the past for some players, allowing Call of Duty fans to return to all of the maps that were featured in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 release.

While these classic maps have been a hit, the developers, Sledgehammer Games, are now introducing a bunch of original maps, adding a fresh experience for players around the world.

While an exact release date for Season 1 and all four new maps is still under wraps, it’s confirmed to be “arriving later this year,” with early December as the most likely release schedule.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 new maps

Four new maps have been confirmed to land in Modern Warfare 3 throughout Season 1, with three coming at launch and one later in the season.

Greece

Activision Greece, a new medium-sized Mediterranean-inspired Map based on a coastal town.

Greece is a new 6 vs. 6 map set in picturesque landscapes. The map promises strategic gameplay amidst historic ruins.

Meat

Activision Meat is a small new map centered around a slaughterhouse

A “really small” 6 vs. 6 map based in East Bay Meats, a slaughterhouse, where fast-paced, close-quarter combat is the norm.

Rio

Activision Rio is a bright and tight map allowing players to fight in an upscale shopping center

Rio is another new 6 vs. 6 map scheduled to be released mid-season. This map is expected to add a vibrant urban flavor to the roster.

Training Facility

Activision Training Facility will see players face off in a training course complete with a central shoot house

Specifically designed for the Gunfight mode, Training Facility offers a tactical environment for intense face-offs with many climbing opportunities.

