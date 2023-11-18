Modern Warfare 3 devs unveil new maps to launch in Season 1: Meat, Greece, more
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 developers have given fans a first glimpse at new maps that are coming to the game in Season 1.
Modern Warfare 3 has been a blast from the past for some players, allowing Call of Duty fans to return to all of the maps that were featured in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 release.
While these classic maps have been a hit, the developers, Sledgehammer Games, are now introducing a bunch of original maps, adding a fresh experience for players around the world.
While an exact release date for Season 1 and all four new maps is still under wraps, it’s confirmed to be “arriving later this year,” with early December as the most likely release schedule.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 new maps
Four new maps have been confirmed to land in Modern Warfare 3 throughout Season 1, with three coming at launch and one later in the season.
Greece
Greece is a new 6 vs. 6 map set in picturesque landscapes. The map promises strategic gameplay amidst historic ruins.
Meat
A “really small” 6 vs. 6 map based in East Bay Meats, a slaughterhouse, where fast-paced, close-quarter combat is the norm.
Rio
Rio is another new 6 vs. 6 map scheduled to be released mid-season. This map is expected to add a vibrant urban flavor to the roster.
Training Facility
Specifically designed for the Gunfight mode, Training Facility offers a tactical environment for intense face-offs with many climbing opportunities.
For more Modern Warfare 3 coverage, check out Dexerto’s other content to get up to speed on the game now that it’s out.
