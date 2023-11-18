Gaming

Modern Warfare 3 devs unveil new maps to launch in Season 1: Meat, Greece, more

Greece MW3Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 developers have given fans a first glimpse at new maps that are coming to the game in Season 1.

Modern Warfare 3 has been a blast from the past for some players, allowing Call of Duty fans to return to all of the maps that were featured in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 release.

While these classic maps have been a hit, the developers, Sledgehammer Games, are now introducing a bunch of original maps, adding a fresh experience for players around the world.

Article continues after ad

While an exact release date for Season 1 and all four new maps is still under wraps, it’s confirmed to be “arriving later this year,” with early December as the most likely release schedule.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 new maps

Four new maps have been confirmed to land in Modern Warfare 3 throughout Season 1, with three coming at launch and one later in the season.

Greece

GreeceActivision
Greece, a new medium-sized Mediterranean-inspired Map based on a coastal town.

Greece is a new 6 vs. 6 map set in picturesque landscapes. The map promises strategic gameplay amidst historic ruins.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
Article continues after ad

Meat

MeatActivision
Meat is a small new map centered around a slaughterhouse

A “really small” 6 vs. 6 map based in East Bay Meats, a slaughterhouse, where fast-paced, close-quarter combat is the norm.

Rio

RioActivision
Rio is a bright and tight map allowing players to fight in an upscale shopping center

Rio is another new 6 vs. 6 map scheduled to be released mid-season. This map is expected to add a vibrant urban flavor to the roster.

Training Facility

TrainingActivision
Training Facility will see players face off in a training course complete with a central shoot house

Specifically designed for the Gunfight mode, Training Facility offers a tactical environment for intense face-offs with many climbing opportunities.

For more Modern Warfare 3 coverage, check out Dexerto’s other content to get up to speed on the game now that it’s out.

Related:

What is MrBeast’s net worth and how does he make money?

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person

Related Topics

Modern Warfare 3