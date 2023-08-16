Modern Warfare 3 will include all 16 MW2 (2009) maps at launch

It has been confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch, confirming earlier leaks that left fans increasingly excited for the upcoming Call of Duty title.

To this day, Modern Warfare 2 remains one of the all-time most popular Call of Duty titles, with many looking at it as the pinnacle of the franchise.

It marked a huge step forward for the already-massive FPS titan, changing the direction of the game for the future and bringing in a generation of COD players.

One of the most widely-remembered and revered features of the game, which players still love to this day, was the maps — and they’ll now get the closest they’ve been to a full Modern Warfare 2 remaster, by the sounds of it.

MWIII to include all MW2 (2009) maps confirmed

As confirmed in the popular SMS text feature Activision are promoting prior to the full MW3 reveal due to take place in Warzone on Thursday, August 16, Modern Warfare 3 will feature all 16 classic MW2 2009 maps at launch.

This includes:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how many original maps will feature in the game or if more will come down the line in each Seasonal update for MWIII.

Fans will almost certainly want to see more remasters too, especially from games like the original Modern Warfare 3 (2011), which had Arkaden, Dome, Seatown, Resistance, and more, all of which were incredibly popular.

This should be the first time that players will be able to play some of their favorite modes, such as Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, on these classic maps, with neither mode in existence when the original MW2 title first launched in November 2009.

Modern Warfare 3 is due to launch on November 10, 2023.