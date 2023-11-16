MW3 players have change of heart with MW2 maps returning

MW3 players celebrated the MW2 mosh pit playlist for breathing new life into previously thought-of controversial maps.

Modern Warfare 2 launched with 10 maps, and the environments reviewed varying degrees of reviews. Most notably, community members slammed Santa Sena as one of the worst maps in COD history, as the long highway strip was littered with explodable cars. Former CDL pro FormaL went one step further and claimed: “These maps are just f**king garbage.”

So, one could only guess the reaction when Sledgehammer Games announced plans to bring back MW2 maps throughout MW3 post-launch seasons. The devs elaborated: “These maps are graphically identical to how they appeared in MWII. And due to the innovations to movement and general gameplay mechanics present in MWIII, you may find that they play in an altogether different manner.”

With the first set of MW2 maps now live in MW3, the verdict is in, and the ruling may surprise some.

Modern Warfare 3 players praise MW2 playlist

On November 16, an MW3 playlist launched featuring Shoot House, Crown Raceway, Farm 18, and Mercado Las Almas.

After testing the new playlist, CharlieIntel claimed: “The Modern Warfare II maps play so much better in Modern Warfare 3 MP with classic mini-map, good movement, and more. Wow, we could’ve had this all year.”

Ramping up excitement even more, the Call of Duty insider responded to fans asking for Shipment to be added next: “It will be soon.”

CharlieIntel wasn’t alone in enjoying the return of MW2 maps in MW3. One player responded: “Farm 18 and Mercado are all-time classic maps, and I hope people can appreciate them now that they’re in this game.”

A second user added: “I said this the day mw3 dropped. Mw2 maps were bada**. Crown raceway with movement is amazing.”

That isn’t to say everyone is excited about MW2 maps coming back. Comments directed at bad spawns and skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) prevented some players from enjoying the new playlist.

Whatever the verdict, it’s hard to complain too much with so much multiplayer content to enjoy. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.