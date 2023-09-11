CoD 2025 leaks claim game will have fan-favorite maps from Black Ops 2
According to leaks, the 2025 Call of Duty title could include a complete set of remastered Black Ops 2 maps, in a similar style to how 2023’s Modern Warfare III features all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps in their remastered state.
In 2023, Sledgehammer Games are putting out Modern Warfare III — a sequel to Infinity Ward’s 2022 effort Modern Warfare II, but to feature some major gameplay changes as well as, most interestingly to players, all 16 MW2 (2009) maps fully remastered and brought into the current day.
After seeing the incredible reception to that announcement from the Call of Duty player base, it appears the idea could have been floated to repeat the idea for the upcoming Treyarch title in 2024, according to new leaks.
Here’s what has been said.
BO2 remastered maps?
According to reliable leaker El Bobberto (also known as BobNetwork), this plan could be in the works for Call of Duty’s 2025 release — to follow up Treyarch’s 2024 launch.
In a tweet posted late on September 10, he said: “This is very likely to change within the next 2 years, but COD 2025 seems to be like MWIII but for Treyarch’s 2024 title, featuring BO2 multiplayer map remasters.”
Of course, it is noted that this could certainly change in the time between now and when the game is intended to come out, and it may hinge on the success of MW3 and how players receive the remastered maps in that.
There were 14 maps in Black Ops 2 at launch. They were:
- Aftermath
- Cargo
- Carrier
- Drone
- Express
- Hijacked
- Meltdown
- Overflow
- Plaza
- Raid
- Slums
- Standoff
- Turbine
- Yemen
This game wouldn’t launch until around November 2025, and with two new Call of Duty titles and plenty of decisions to be made between now and then, it’s impossible to tell what the game will end up looking like, or who would even develop it if this were to happen.