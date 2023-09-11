CoD 2025 leaks claim game will have fan-favorite maps from Black Ops 2

According to leaks, the 2025 Call of Duty title could include a complete set of remastered Black Ops 2 maps, in a similar style to how 2023’s Modern Warfare III features all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps in their remastered state.

In 2023, Sledgehammer Games are putting out Modern Warfare III — a sequel to Infinity Ward’s 2022 effort Modern Warfare II, but to feature some major gameplay changes as well as, most interestingly to players, all 16 MW2 (2009) maps fully remastered and brought into the current day.

Article continues after ad

After seeing the incredible reception to that announcement from the Call of Duty player base, it appears the idea could have been floated to repeat the idea for the upcoming Treyarch title in 2024, according to new leaks.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what has been said.

BO2 remastered maps?

According to reliable leaker El Bobberto (also known as BobNetwork), this plan could be in the works for Call of Duty’s 2025 release — to follow up Treyarch’s 2024 launch.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

In a tweet posted late on September 10, he said: “This is very likely to change within the next 2 years, but COD 2025 seems to be like MWIII but for Treyarch’s 2024 title, featuring BO2 multiplayer map remasters.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, it is noted that this could certainly change in the time between now and when the game is intended to come out, and it may hinge on the success of MW3 and how players receive the remastered maps in that.

Article continues after ad

There were 14 maps in Black Ops 2 at launch. They were:

Aftermath

Cargo

Carrier

Drone

Express

Hijacked

Meltdown

Overflow

Plaza

Raid

Slums

Standoff

Turbine

Yemen

This game wouldn’t launch until around November 2025, and with two new Call of Duty titles and plenty of decisions to be made between now and then, it’s impossible to tell what the game will end up looking like, or who would even develop it if this were to happen.