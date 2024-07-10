MW3’s map updates dominate MW2 but one mode is being ignored

A new graphic detailing all of the post-launch content has shown just how much more has come to Modern Warfare 3 than its predecessor, but one mode is being neglected in the process.

MW3’s map pool launched with sixteen 6v6 maps, made up exclusively of remastered maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009), bringing them all into the present day.

This is way more than most modern Call of Duty games launch with. Even more impressive, Sledgehammer Games has kept up with providing a constant slew of post-launch content to keep players engaged, outshining MW2 and Infinity Ward in the process.

As shown below, MW3 has had a further sixteen 6v6 multiplayer maps added since the start of Season 1, while MW2’s had just 11. Equally, MW2 had just 14 6v6 maps on launch, and many of them were recycled as Ground War.

Activision/Reddit: Mysticalish MW3 has way more post-launch core maps than MW3, but its content falls short in other areas.

While MW3 clearly has the edge when it comes to core multiplayer, it has left the non-core modes to be given a little less love than they were in Modern Warfare 2.

Gunfight has only had one new map, compared to four in MW2, but one that will bother players more is that MW3 has only introduced one new War map in four seasons. This is despite the returning game mode being a fairly prevalent part of Modern Warfare 3’s marketing.

In contrast, Modern Warfare 2 received six new battle maps in its first four seasons, considerably more than MW3. Many were simply smaller sections of other maps, such as areas taken from Warzone’s Al Mazrah, but this approach is better than not adding new content to modes like Ground War, War, and Invasion at all.

Despite these concerns, Sledgehammer has no doubt been providing more post-launch content than Infinity Ward managed during MW2, and they’ve left a lot for Treyarch to live up to when Black Ops 6 launches in October.