Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4

The slate of changes and content coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 4 have been revealed including new maps, modes, and Zombies content.

Season 3 of MW3 and Warzone is coming to an end soon, and Season 4 will bring plenty of new content additions for players to explore and use. For example, Demolition, Hyper Cranked, and Havoc mode are coming to MW3 in the new season, along with another session of ranked play.

Warzone is also getting a small Gulag redesign and will have a fan-favorite mode return to the game.

MW3’s Season 4 goes live on May 29 at 9 AM PT across all platforms. Once the patch goes live, you can hop in and experience all the new content across Warzone, MW3’s multiplayer, and the Zombies mode.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4: New multiplayer maps

The developer is dropping three new 6v6 maps coming across Season 4. The new maps coming at launch are:

Tokyo

Paris

Incline

The following maps will join later in Season 4:

Das Gross

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: New multiplayer game modes

Three new modes will be introduced at launch, with a few more coming during the season. Demolition, a fan favorite, is a part of the new season.

The modes coming to the game are the following:

Demolition (Launch) One of the finest tactical game modes in Call of Duty is finally back! Appearing for the first time since Season 3 of Modern Warfare (2019) this round-based objective mode has similarities to Search & Destroy, with teams alternating between attacking and defending two bomb sites. However, unlike S&D, respawns are enabled and attacking players always spawn with a bomb, and defuses – ninja or otherwise – don’t end the round. This leads to highly tactical engagements – and pandemonium – as teams converge on bomb sites and pressure the opposition. Win a round of Demolition as the attacking team by destroying both bomb sites before the timer ends. Take out one of the sites, and you add extra time to the game clock, allowing you to concentrate on the second bomb location. Win a round as the defending team by protecting one or both bomb sites until the timer ends. If a bomb is planted, the match timer pauses, and running out the timer is also an option, though defusing the bomb is of paramount importance.

Hyper Cranked (Launch) This twisted spin on traditional Team Deathmatch gets even more frantic with this “Hyper” variant. For the uninitiated, Cranked pressures you into chaining kills, eliminating enemy opponents as often as you wish, but within a specific amount of time before a countdown reaches zero, or you’ll explode. Expect a faster reload, weapon swap, and quicker movement speed after your first kill. Points are awarded for every kill, meaning getting kills, staying alive longer, earning more points, and finally claiming victory with your team is the plan in Cranked. How does Hyper Cranked up the stakes even more? Simple; you spawn into a match already Cranked, with the countdown running! Chain kills, stay alive, and don’t dawdle!

Havoc (Mid-Season) Eliminate the enemy while experiencing changing gameplay modifiers throughout the match. Last seen in Season 5 of Modern Warfare II (2022), Havoc is a Core Multiplayer mode inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay, with additional enhancements courtesy of a random selection of chaos-inducing modifiers. Expect gameplay to be consistently entertaining, fast-paced, and never the same. The action begins with the Team Deathmatch ruleset in effect, with the first team to reach 75 points awarded the win. However, Killstreaks (except those awarded with a modifier) are disabled, and a variety of match-changing modifiers come into play! Once the action starts, you’ll notice a series of five circular icons under your map compass, at the top of the screen. These indicate the modifiers currently in play. After a two and a half-second countdown, your first modifier is awarded. Then, once either team has reached a score multiplier of 12 kills (12, 24, 36 and 48), another new modifier is added to the match, affecting both teams immediately, from the following modifier pool: Ammo Feeder: Auto reload after you kill an enemy. Boots off the Ground: Low gravity. Camera Shift: Third-person mode. Chain Reaction: Sticky Grenades launched on kill. Charged Up: Gain Cranked on kills. Equipment Restock: Equipment is refilled on kills. Eyes On: Advanced UAV is always active. Gun Runner: Random gun on kill. Hero Smash: Explosive landing from an elevated position. Hot Shot: Crossbows only, Molotov bolts. Lucky Three: Every three kills gives you a random Killstreak. One Tap: Headshots kill with one bullet. Snapshot Killer: Launch a snapshot grenade (and ping pulse) on kill. System Reroll (Fifth Modifier only): Full reroll of all active modifiers.

Headshots Only (Mid-Season) Lock the target, aim at the cranium, and fire. This team mode, played on a small moshpit of maps, is for skilled players that can demonstrate impressive aim. Using Team Deathmatch rules, augmented by the fact that only headshots count when eliminating other players; no damage is dealt, and no team score progression is possible unless your cranium-aiming is true. With only one place to aim at, loadouts become of prime importance, and there are no limits on the weapons, Perks, Equipment, or Killstreaks you can take with you. Note that thrown Lethals like Knives or Stars can only deal damage if they strike the head, grenades are only effective if they damage the head, and you may want to leave Melee weapons back at the Lobby.



Also coming in Season 4 are Playlist Modifiers.

Expect some playlists to have active Killstreak, or Event-based modifiers which may include one or more of the following. These will apply to any Multiplayer Mode you are currently playing within the Playlist:

Looping Killstreaks: Streaks reset fully once you reach the upper end of your current streaks, allowing you to earn unlimited streaks in one life.

Earning Killstreaks: You receive points added to your streak if you slay an enemy player with your Killstreak, or Assist in killing a player with your Killstreak.

Killstreak Cache: When a player is eliminated, they drop a cache containing a percentage of their earned Killstreak progress. Grab the cache and add it to your own progress!

Critical Countdown Event Items: During the forthcoming Critical Countdown Event, expect enemies to drop [[REDACTED]] in-game items that can be collected to more quickly progress the Event.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4: Ranked

Ranked Rewards are unchanged this season, but skill division rewards have been updated with this new season’s release. Players can earn MW3 Ranked Play rewards in these three ways:

Rank Rewards: Available at launch and can be earned in any season. Players can continue their previous rank grind in Season 4.

Season Rewards: Available at the start of a season and only available in that season.

End-of-Season Rewards: Rewards that are awarded after the season has ended and represent either your highest attained division or an active placement in the Top 250 Division. Season 4 brings new seasonal content to unlock in MWIII Ranked Play!

Activision Blizzard

New Season 4 Division Rewards:

5 Wins: “MWIII Season 4 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

10 Wins: “Pro Issue Renetti” Weapon Blueprint

25 Wins: “Break a Sweat” Weapon Charm

50 Wins: “Goated” Weapon Decal

75 Wins: “MWIII Ranked Play Season 4” Loading Screen

100 Wins: “MWIII Season 4 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Here are the end-of-season rewards for Season 4, related to the highest placement in your Skill Division (note the Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent Operator Skins are still available):

Bronze: “MWIII Season 4 Bronze” Emblem

Silver: “MWIII Season 4 Silver” Emblem

Gold: “MWIII Season 4 Gold” Animated Emblem

Gold: “MWIII Season 4 Gold” Weapon Charm

Platinum: “MWIII Season 4 Platinum” Animated Emblem

Platinum: “MWIII Season 4 Platinum” Weapon Charm

Diamond: “MWIII Season 4 Diamond” Animated Emblem

Diamond: “MWIII Season 4 Diamond” Weapon Charm

Crimson: “MWIII Season 4 Crimson” Animated Emblem

Crimson: “MWIII Season 4 Crimson” Weapon Charm

Iridescent: “MWIII Season 4 Iridescent” Animated Emblem

Iridescent: “MWIII Season 4 Iridescent” Weapon Charm

Iridescent: “MWIII Season 4 Iridescent” Calling Card

Top 250: “MWIII Season 4 Top 250” Animated Emblem

Top 250: “MWIII Season 4 Top 250” Animated Calling Card

Top 250: “MWIII Season 4 Top 250” Weapon Charm

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: New perks & equipment

Killstreak content rules the new Perk and Equipment features for Season 4, with a new Mission Control Vest allowing for rapid Killstreak acquirement. There’s a Compression Plate to aid in health regeneration, and four new Killstreaks to claim, including a DNA Bomb.

New Perk (Vest): Mission Control Vest (Launch)

Streak Specialist. Equipment Slots (6): Tactical, Lethal, Field Upgrade, Gloves, Gear (2) Reduces kills required by 1 and score required by 125 for Killstreaks. Earn 1 kill or 125 score for every 2 Kill Assists or Cross Fire Assists. Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mission Control Comlink, gain the effects of High Gain Antenna.



New Perk (Gear): Compression Plate (Launch) Immediately regenerate health after a Primary, Secondary, or Throwing Knife/ Throwing Star kill. Objective captures also trigger health regeneration. An icon appears on your HUD when this Perk is active.

New Killstreak: Intelligent Munitions Systems (I.M.S.) (Launch) Kills: 7 Score: 875 The Intelligent Munitions System is loaded with smart explosives that eliminate enemy personnel and vehicles within range. When triggered, it will eject an explosive upwards, which then locks onto its target and propels towards them.

New Killstreak: Loitering Munition (Launch) Kills: 8 Score: 1,000 An unmanned rocket-equipped drone loiters over the targeted areas. On each activation the drone selects the targeted location with the largest number of viable targets to bombard with rockets. Can be activated up to three times.

New Killstreak: Missile Drone (Launch) Kills: 11 Score: 1,375 A small, piloted drone controlled by the player that fires guided missiles.

New Killstreak: DNA Bomb (Launch) Kills: [[REDACTED]] The discovery of a DNA Bomb Popov Power in Urzikstan is a taste of the tremendous power this brings to a Multiplayer match. The tremendous explosion can be triggered providing you’ve acquired enough consecutive kills without dying. Once you’re granted the DNA Bomb you can detonate it, eliminating all players on the opposing team. Unlike the MGB, the DNA Bomb does not conclude the match.



Modern Warfare 3 Season 4: Zombies

The storyline for Zombies mode will continue in Season 4, however, players will have to wait till mid-season to see what the new content really has to offer.

Unstable Rift (Mid-Season) Join other members of Operation: Deadbolt during Season 4 Reloaded to investigate numerous and violent anomalies lurking within what Sergei Ravenov has termed an “Unstable Rift.” Deploy to the Exclusion Zone, and undertake a focused race and challenge to access the entrance into an Unstable Rift. Time is of the essence, as only the first squad to reach a Rift and vote to enter it will be transported into it. Thankfully, several entrances to the Unstable Rift can appear per match. This allows you to return to an undisclosed portion of a Rift you may have previously visited. However, on this occasion, a large horde of zombies and other grotesque horrors attempt to assault you almost immediately, and intense waves of enemies continuously swarm you until the hordes are slain, or your team is overwhelmed. Clearing an Unstable Rift of its nightmarish denizens does offer benefits; all weapon and schematic cooldowns are immediately wiped and refreshed if you succeed, and if you’re a glutton for havoc, you can repeat this activity as many times as your squad can successfully enter an Unstable Rift.



Warzone Season 4: Overview

Season 4 will bring some updates to Urzikstan and the Gulag, the return of Buy Back Royale Solos, and more new features.

Urzikstan Bunker Update (Launch, In-Season) Increased activity across Urzikstan seems to be focused on the Bunkers dotted across the warzone. After keycard access is obtained, an expanded interior may be accessible, along with high-level loot and additional intel regarding the location of [[REDACTED]]. Secondary Bunker exit hatches are likely to be active, allowing your squad multiple methods of escape. However, not all Bunkers appear to be accessible. Further investigation, and great care, is needed to solve this conundrum.

Urzikstan Gulag Update (Launch) Additional Gulag silos have opened up during Urzikstan Battle Royale matches, and recon teams have confirmed four different variants. Expect to randomly drop into one of them, offering you new ways to approach your 1v1 duel for redeployment.



Call of Duty: Warzone Modes and Public Events

Returning Mode: Buy Back Royale Solos (Urzikstan, Launch) Being down doesn’t mean being out, providing you’ve got the Cash for a revive. Following the regular Battle Royale rules, this Urzikstan-only mode disables the Gulag and instead allows you to return to a match after dying, along with the removal of some of your collected Cash reserves. Multiple redeployments are available until the final moments of a match (around the same time the Gulag closes in regular Battle Royale), allowing for a more risky, aggressive strategy and higher eliminations if you’ve the funds for it.

Additional Modes (In-Season) SpecGru and KorTac Operators across multiple infil zones should expect additional [[REDACTED]] and a number of [[REDACTED]] modes as the Season progresses. Exercise extreme caution as you investigate [[REDACTED]], one step closer to the truth.

New Public Event: Runaway Train (Mid-Season) Drop into Urzikstan engagements at mid-season, and there’s a small chance your end game occurs on a runaway train. Expect confirmation of this sometime around the sixth gas circle where the Public Event may be announced. Prepare for a wild ride; Operators with memories of “Slay Ride Resurgence” know what to expect. Seek immediate refuge close to the train, which cannot be controlled! Fortunately, the circle of gas (the safe zone) remains over the moving train until the end of the match, forcing squads to battle on or around the careening carriages, though the train itself slows down enough to provide access, as well as unique takedown opportunities.



Call of Duty: Warzone New Features

On top of Daily and Weekly Call of Duty: Warzone Rewards, there will be a third set of brand new rewards specifically tailored to Call of Duty: Warzone players available at launch. All of these are trackable, and some even unlock the most coveted rewards around.

Here are the five different types of challenges players can complete, each granting a reward:

Economics: These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations.

Contracts: Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts.

Social: Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards.

Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence.

Champion’s Quest: Is a Champion’s Quest active in your game? Then check these Challenges out!

Operators can also obtain Specialist Perk suitcases at launch, along with other default perks.

Additional Access Feature: Specialist Perk (Urzikstan, Launch) In addition to the default Perks available to all Operators (Tac Pads, Commando Gloves, Quick-Grip Gloves, Climbing Boots, and Overkill), this rare ground loot grants you the advantages of the following 29 additional Perks, but only for the remainder of the match: Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm. Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker. Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

New Feature: Tactical Sprint Boots (Urzikstan, Launch Window) Urzikstan-based Operators can look forward to infiltrating any of the accessible bunkers to obtain the Tactical Sprint Boots Perk, which will give you an unlimited increase in your Tactical Sprint speed, and a reduction in fall damage.

New Vehicle: Polaris RZR (Urzikstan, Launch) The ultimate combination of power, strength, and control has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone! The Polaris RZR Pro R, a real-world side-by-side UTV offering immediate acceleration, nimble handling, and rugged durability is available as a Land Vehicle within Urzikstan. Appearing as “Polaris RZR” on your Tac-Map, this side-by-side differs from the current in-game UTV as it offers a tighter turning circle and handling, three seats, and improved fuel economy. Currently available in Urzikstan in any color as long as it’s gray.

New Feature: Loot Hot Zones (Launch) Designated points of interest on the map may identified as “Loot Hot Zones.” Get there before the enemy and you’ll be rewarded with higher tier loot than normal. Just be prepared for a vicious battle over who gets to claim this enhanced gear!

New Feature: [[REDACTED]] Weapons (Mid-Season) By the time you reach mid-season, you may be wishing for impressive and rare weaponry to deal with enhanced threats across the battlefield. Fortunately, a number of Redacted Weapons, each found within a Loot Hot Zone or Bunker, have been confirmed as Ground Loot to find. Gather these powerful weapons with up to 10 attachments (as denoted above your weapon icon) and finish your foes with the firepower you need!



Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Ranked Play Resurgence

Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence continues on Rebirth Island, and the ruleset remains the same; drop in and battle your way to the Top 250 players worldwide and earn a variety of rewards for both Ranking up and advancing through the Skill Divisions.

As always, Ranked Play Resurgence players can earn rewards via Ranking, the completion of Placement Challenges, and Skill Division rewards.

Activision Blizzard

Here are the Season 4 Kills or Assists, and Placements Rewards:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Competitor Weapon Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Loading Screen

Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: WZ Season 4 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

Place in the Top 7, 25 times: EGO Chall Weapon Decal

Place in the Top 5, 25 times: Pro Issue SVA 545 Weapon Blueprint

Place 1st: Death Fee Collection Weapon Charm

Here are the End of Season Rewards for Season 4, related to the highest placement in your Skill Division: