Warzone & Vanguard leakers claim King Kong event is coming

To keep Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard fresh, Activision is constantly releasing new skin bundles for players to get. Now, leakers are claiming that the Eighth Wonder of the World, King Kong, could be getting an in-game event.

Season 2 of Warzone and Vanguard released on February 14 and the devs have already given players over 10 skin bundles. From free bundles to Battle Pass skins, this season is packed with content.

The community has also already gotten a sneak peak at some of the content that is coming. This includes another Attack on Titan pack and even Snoop Dogg.

However, Activision apparently isn’t stopping there as leaks suggest that Hollywood’s famous King Kong is coming to the franchise.

CoD Warzone & Vanguard leak suggest King Kong event

🚨Warzone News🚨 👉 It appears they may be HINTING at a #CallofDuty Warzone event actually. Via – @RealiityUK https://t.co/7wKUl7c2HF — Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) February 19, 2022

According to a Tweet from a Call of Duty new account that reports the findings of leakers, King Kong is rumored to be coming to the game as an event.

Trusted leakers such as RealityUK and TheGhostofHope have hinted toward the mythical beast coming to the game.

On February 18, Ghost tweeted out a gif of King Kong roaring into the sky. And Reality added on by posting a picture of the gorilla fighting planes in the sky with the Warzone logo at the bottom.

These two have been known in the past for leaking things such as the Zombies Easter egg, and reporting that Snoop Dogg is coming to the game.

However, there is no way to confirm if King Kong will actually be coming to Warzone and Vanguard. But the rumors have floating around have people like Swagg super excited for the possibility of the in-game event.

The beast is similar to Krampus, so it might not be too far fetched to have King Kong running around Caldera or Vanguard killing people.