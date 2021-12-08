Warzone Pacific Season 1 patch notes: Caldera map update, weapons, more

The Warzone Pacific Season 1 patch notes are finally here, and there’s plenty coming to the Call of Duty battle royale in the monster December 9 update, including the all-new tropical Caldera map, loads of weapon changes, game modes, operators, events, and more.

Nearly two years after Warzone first hit digital shelves, the world-famous Call of Duty battle royale is getting a brand new map.

The new battleground, Caldera, comes as part of the huge CoD Vanguard update, which also includes a new seasonal roadmap, a chock-a-block Battle Pass, several new weapons (including a deadly sniper rifle that’s already shaping as a meta pick), and a “Festive Fervor” in-game event.

Advertisement

The game’s RICOCHET Anti-Cheat feature is also expected to drop soon.

Here’s everything we know about the Warzone Pacific Season 1 update so far, including the newly-released patch notes, download size, and more.

Call of Duty’s new Warzone Pacific update will drop on December 9, as a free content update for all battle royale players. The content will also ship 24 hours early at 9 am PST / 5pm GMT on December 8 for anyone who owns Vanguard.

The long-awaited Pacific update was originally slated to drop onto live servers on December 2, but was hit with several internal delays.

The December 9 update is a huge one for Warzone for one big reason: for the first time since the battle royale’s 2020 release, players will get the chance to drop onto a totally new battleground in the game’s feature mode.

Advertisement

The new map, Caldera, has a distinct tropical island theme.

Warzone’s second major map boasts planes, boats, and a number of new points of interest littered across the island. Here’s the full list:

Arsenal

Docks

Runway

Ruins

Mines

Peak

Beachhead

Village

Lagoon

Airfield

Fields

Sub Pen

Power Plant

Capital

Resort

For more details on the Caldera map, and everything Warzone players can get up to on the tropical island, we’ve put together a full launch guide.

Warzone Pacific gameplay adjustments

While a hefty balance pass for every weapon in Warzone is still to come over the following days, this update still comes with a number of significant gameplay tweaks. From equipment buffs to certain Buy Station changes, there’s plenty to keep on top of.

Advertisement

Perhaps most notably, UAV spam is set to be reduced in the Pacific. These popular streaks have been bumped from $4,000 to $6,000 each.

Meanwhile, controversial melee damage has finally been tuned in the December 9 patch too. All melee weapons now require at least three hits to reach their maximum damage. This comes on top of specific nerfs to the likes of Kali Sticks, Battle Axes, and more.

Last but not least, just about every one of Warzone’s Lethal Equipment choices has been buffed to some degree in order to “pack a heavier punch.”

Warzone Pacific update download size

The new Warzone Pacific update is no small patch! Raven Software has revealed just how big the download for the December 9 content drop is going to be, and its a doozy, so get ready for a bit of updating time before you play.

Advertisement

Here’s each console’s download sizes:

PlayStation — 44.7 GB

Xbox — 41.2 GB

PC (Warzone and Modern Warfare) — 69.1 GB

PC (Warzone Only) — 37.8 GB

Players on PC will also need 8GB of additional space on their hard drive for the copying process. This space will not be permanently used, however.

Here’s all the details in the Warzone Pacific Season 1 update, courtesy of Raven Software. We’ll warn you now, the patch notes are huge!

Full Warzone Pacific Season 1 patch notes

General

With the launch of Season One, all Warzone players can gain access to everything that Vanguard brought to the arsenal and barracks including but not limited to:

Over 40 New Weapons

Over a dozen New Operators

New Prestige, Calling Cards, Emblems, and More

At the start of this season, cross-progression between Vanguard and Warzone will be enabled, allowing you to rank up through Seasonal Prestige and unlock new content through the Battle Pass and Challenges.

New Onboarding Tutorial

Developed by our friends at Toys for Bob, we have a brand new Tutorial ready for Players who are fresh to Warzone. This tutorial will take you into the heart of Caldera and teach you everything you need to know for survival.

Gameplay

Season One comes with more than just a shiny new map – including a slew of brand new features and important changes to features you’ve familiarized yourself with already.

Advertisement

New Vehicles

Fighter Plane

Rain down destruction and reign supreme with the Fighter Plane. This versatile two-seater vehicle provides as much combat support with its front-mounted weapon systems as it does squad support—via sonar ability that pings enemy troop locations as well as legendary crates.

Utility Truck

With room for two in the front and however-many-you-can-fit in the back, the Utility Truck is a powerhouse cargo and transport vehicle that shakes off incoming fire while plowing through any terrain stupid enough to get in its way. Additional variant swaps cargo space for high-powered AA attachment so you can rule the skies and the ground.

Squad Transport

Agile turns and a frame built to take punishment make the Squad Transport ideal for relocating up to four Operators across the battlefield. Best-in-class suspension devours off-road obstacles for breakfast, and a ripping top speed means plenty of dust for your enemies to eat.

New Contracts

Three new types of Contract will spawn in Caldera including:

[TOP SECRET]

A Contract is selected at random but with significantly increased rewards. Who knows what you’re gonna get?

Big Game Bounty

Time to hunt down an enemy Operator with an impressive elimination count – assuming you’re confident enough to risk it!

Rules: Will only show on the Tac Map at the end of the 1st Circle. Will not select the same target multiple times in a row.



Supply Drop

A valuable Supply Drop crate will drop into the map that only your squad has the coordinates to… but be careful, other teams can see the green smoke and try to steal it!

New Public Events

Restock

All supply boxes on the map will close again and refresh their loot.

Resurgence

For a short duration, the Resurgence effect will allow Players to respawn so long as a teammate is boots on the ground.

Cash Drop

The well known Plunder Cash Drops will begin to spawn.

Heavy Weapons Crate

New and highly desirable Weapons can be obtained from these crates.

New Tac Map

We’ve brought you a new look to compliment the beauty of a 1940s Caldera!

Players are now able to ping on the Tac Map after being eliminated or while in the Gulag.

New Mechanics

Flying

Players are now able to operate the Fighter Plane. Take to the skies! But don’t get too comfortable.

Anti-Aircraft Gun

Fixed to the ground or mounted on the back of a Utility Truck, use this heavy duty Weaponry to clear the skies of those pesky planes.

Gasoline Can

Pick them up, ignite them, throw them, send them up an ascender, set up a trap, shoot at them on the ground or in someone’s hands (you decide). These new little toys will explode, causing damage and releasing a non-toxic smoke to blind your enemies.

Shallow Water

Molotov Cocktails and Thermites that are thrown into water will now behave similarly to Smoke Grenades.

The Tracer Perk effect will be enabled for Players in water that reaches their ankles.

The Cold Blooded Perk effect will be enabled for Players in water that reaches their knees.

Players are unable to lie prone in knee-deep water.

Gameplay Adjustments

General

The Stopping Power Field Upgrade has been removed from loot.

The Gulag will now allow the victor to redeploy with the Weapon(s) and equipment that remain at the end of the duel.

Buy Station

UAVs now cost $6,000, up from $4,000 when available.

Loadout Drop Markers

These can only be purchased at Buy Stations after the first free Loadout Drop Public Event has taken place.

This change only affects Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale.

Dead Silence

This Field Upgrade will now refresh on the first kill only, with reduced drop rates found in loot.

We will continue to monitor the strength of this Field Upgrade over the season.

Melee Damage

Melee and non-Melee Weapons will now require at least three hits to achieve Melee Finisher damage.

Lethal Equipment

Claymore

Damage increased to 200, up from 150

Frag Grenade

Damage increased to 112/225, up from 70/140

Molotov Cocktail

Damage per tick increased to 21|36|43, up from 15|25|30

Duration increased to ~12.5 seconds, up from ~6.5 seconds

Proximity Mine

Damage increased to 225, up from 200

Semtex

Damage increased to 74/150, up from 70/140

Throwing Knife

Damage increased to 250, up from 200, on hits to Upper Torso and Headshots

Lethal Equipment has been revised to pack a heavier punch. This balance pass should provide more versatility and provide more impactful hits for Players not at max plates. With this change if a lethal did not down a player with full plates it still will not. However, it will now be a critical hit to players with little or no plates (the exception being the throwing knife).

Tactical Equipment

Decoy Grenade

Will now fire rubber bullets with a chance to hit nearby enemies dealing 1 point of damage

Heartbeat Sensor

Pulse time increased to 6 seconds, up from 3 seconds

Snapshot Grenade

Detection radius increased to 28 meters, up from 14 meters

Stim

Will additionally apply a 3 second boost that increases movement, slide, and sprint speed

Stun Grenade

Stun duration decreased to 2.5/4.5 seconds, down from 4.7/5.5 seconds

With these changes, our goal is to provide Players with a range of viable Tactical Equipment to choose from, rather than feeling disadvantaged for exploring outside of the commonly accepted choices – notably Stuns, Heartbeat Sensor, and Flash Grenades.

Gas Mask

The Gas Mask animation will now wait for reloading, Armor Plate insertion, or Grenade throwing animations to complete.

We know that the Gas Mask is a crucial tool for survival but at times it can also be detrimental. This change is intended to maintain Player agency and provide more control around the mask, while still giving players already inside the circle the tactical edge.

New Weapons (Launch)



Assault Rifle

AS44 (VG) Fast firing full-auto assault rifle ideal for close to mid-range engagements.

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) High-accuracy and low-recoil allow this assault rifle precision at longer ranges.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) High-caliber full-auto with accuracy for long distance engagements.

Cooper Carbine (VG) This short range AR is easy to control with a fast fire rate. Available via the Season One Battle Pass.

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Four-round burst rifle, accurate at medium to long range.

NZ-41 (VG) Full-auto assault rifle with very accurate initial fire. Recoil becomes difficult to control with sustained fire.

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Versatile assault rifle adaptable to any situation.

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Quick and mobile full-auto assault rifle. Ideal for pushing enemy positions at short to medium range.



Handgun

1911 (VG) Versatile semi-automatic pistol accurate at close and medium range.

Klauser (VG) Steady high-caliber semi-automatic pistol more effective at range than other pistols.

Machine Pistol (VG) Very fast firing fully-automatic pistol. Effective at close range.

RATT (VG) Fast-firing semi-automatic pistol. Effective at close range.

Top Break (VG) High-caliber revolver effective out to medium range.



Launcher

M1 Bazooka (VG) Shoulder-fired launcher firing 60mm explosive rockets. Highly effective against vehicles.

MK11 Launcher (VG) Repurposed launcher firing two-inch mortars. Very effective against infantry.

Panzerfaust (VG) Disposable launcher firing a shaped charge warhead. Effective against vehicles and infantry.

Panzerschreck (VG) Shoulder-fired launcher firing 88mm explosive rockets. Highly effective against vehicles.



Light Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Full-auto LMG with accurate initial fire. Recoil becomes difficult to control with sustained fire.

DP27 (VG) Versatile LMG capable of full-auto accuracy up to medium range and accurate in burst at long range.

MG42 (VG) Extreme rate-of-fire LMG able to suppress enemy forces at medium range.

Type 11 (VG) Lighter LMG offers additional maneuverability to reposition during battle.



Melee

Combat Shield (VG) Improvised armored shield. Impenetrable to ballistics and resistant to most explosives.

FS Fighting Knife (VG) Commando fighting knife. Effective at surprise attacks or in close-quarters fighting.

Sawtooth (VG) A club crafted from the jaws of the ocean’s most fearsome predator. Available via the Season One Battle Pass.



Shotgun

Combat Shotgun (VG) Pump-action shotgun offering additional effective range.

Double Barrel (VG) Break-action shotgun with a fast rate-of-fire. Effective at close range.

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Prototype shotgun with a revolving cylinder. Effective at close range.

Gracey Auto (VG) Semi-auto shotgun with a very fast rate-of-fire. Effective at very close range.



Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG) Heavier bolt-action rifle offers increased stability. Immediately lethal almost anywhere on the body.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) Heavy semi-automatic anti-tank rifle with devastating performance against infantry and vehicles alike. Available via the Season One Battle Pass.

Kar98k (VG) Versatile bolt-action rifle. Immediately lethal to the torso and head.

Type 99 (VG) Lighter bolt-action rifle offers additional maneuverability. Immediately lethal to the upper torso and head.



Submachine Gun

M1912 (VG) High rate-of-fire SMG with high ammo capacity. Ideal for close range engagements.

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Workhorse SMG suited to all short to medium range engagements.

Owen (VG) High-caliber full-auto SMG with accuracy for medium ranges.

PPSh-41 (VG) Incredibly fast firing SMG that eliminates close range threats quickly.

Sten (VG) High-mobility full-auto SMG ideal for flanking enemy positions.

Type 100 (VG) High-accuracy and low recoil SMG offering additional effective range.



Tactical Rifle

G-43 (VG) High rate-of-fire semi-automatic rifle most effective at medium range.

M1 Garand (VG) Versatile rifle offering effective accuracy and stopping power at all ranges.

SVT-40 (VG) High-caliber semi-automatic battle rifle. Especially effective with headshots.



New Weapons (In-Season)

Melee

Katana (VG) A single-edged Japanese longsword. Deadly in close quarters combat. Available later in Season One via Store Bundle.



New Unlock Challenge Missions (BOCW)

Grav: Assault Rifle (BOCW) Using Assault Rifles, kill 3 enemies who are at a lower elevation in 15 different completed matches.

.410 Ironhide: Shotgun (BOCW) Using Shotguns, get 2 Point Blank kills in 15 different completed matches.



In-Season Weapon Adjustments

Please be aware that a balance update will be released shortly after launch that will include considerable changes across Weapons from all 3 Chapters (MW/BOCW/VG). More information about this update will be made available via our social channels and Trello board.

Melee

Ballistic Knife (BOCW) Melee damage decreased to 90, down from 135

Ballistic Knife (BOCW) Battle Axe (BOCW) Damage decreased to 135, down from 175

Cane (BOCW) Damage decreased to 135, down from 150

Kali Sticks (MW) Damage decreased to 65, down from 90 Lunge Distance decreased by 7.7% Melee Finisher now requires 4 hits, up from 2 Note: These changes also affect MW Multiplayer

Mace (BOCW) Damage decreased to 135, down from 150

Sai (BOCW) Damage decreased to 70, down from 135

Lunge Distance decreased 7.7% Melee Finisher now requires 4 hits, up from 2



New Operators

Those who have all three members of Trident and level them up to 20 will get special gold-trimmed outfits, as well as some incredibly badass Platinum Operator Skins if they maxed out all 12 Operators from the other four Task Forces.

Francis “Kai” Lanakila: S.O.T.F. Trident (Launch) Automatically unlocked at Tier 0 with purchase of the Season One Battle Pass.

Lewis Howard: S.O.T.F. Trident (In-Season) Acquire Lewis via featured Bundles, set for launch during Season One.

Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes: S.O.T.F. Trident (In-Season) Acquire Isabella via featured Bundles, set for launch during Season One.



Prestige

At the start of Season One, your Season Level will refresh to Level 1 and your progress will resume from the highest Prestige Level you achieved previously — three, if you reached the top level during the pre-season.

Starting with Season One, every 10 levels within Prestige offers a new Zombies and a Multiplayer / Warzone Pacific Challenge to complete for XP and a Calling Card. Complete all 20 within a seasonal set for that game mode to unlock an incredible animated Calling Card that shows off your elite abilities.

This season offers four additional Prestiges to achieve across the first 200 levels, as well as a new Weapon Blueprint:

Level 50 New Prestige Emblem Weapon Blueprint Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 100 New Prestige Emblem Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 150 New Prestige Emblem Battle Pass Tier Skip

Level 190 All Season Challenges Available

Level 200 New Prestige Emblem Battle Pass Tier Skip Master Prestige Calling Card

Levels 250–1,000 Ability to earn additional Prestige Levels, if they were not reached during the pre-season.



Your Prestige-leveling journey is synchronized between Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, meaning you can progress through Season Levels and increase your Prestige Level by earning XP in either game!