When is Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Season 4? Season 3 end date and what’s coming

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is fast approaching, as Season 3 starts to wind down. With a whole bunch of new content due to come to the game in the coming season, here’s when it starts and what to expect from it.

Modern Warfare 3 has been laden with new, fresh content throughout its lifespan so far, with big additions to the game with every new season from multiplayer maps, new guns, to Warzone changes and more.

It’s been highly commended for all of the fresh content, and Season 4 is expected to be the same when it launches on Wednesday, May 19, 2024.

While the date hasn’t been officially announced yet by developers Raven Software, this is when the current Season 3 Battle Pass is due to end, which aligns with previous seasons too.

The bigger question, though, is what can we expect to come in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4?

Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 possible changes

MW3 multiplayer never goes without each season, always stuffed full of new content. You can expect one or two 6v6 multiplayer maps to arrive in the game, new modes, and a couple of new guns.

Recent leaks have pointed towards the Kar98k and Spas-12 shotgun coming to Modern Warfare 3, and while it’s not been suggested that this will be in Season 4, it’s highly possible.

There have also been leaks pointing towards a Fallout collaboration after the success of the Amazon TV show.

We can also expect new killstreaks, new equipment, new perks, and, of course, the Season 4 Battle Pass, though nothing has been revealed regarding these yet.

Warzone Season 4 possible changes

In recent updates, Warzone players have grown increasingly frustrated at how much attention has been paid to Rebirth Island, with big map Urzikstan not getting the same scale of updates.

That said, as above, you can expect new weapons in the game, and if the leaks are accurate, you should expect to see a lot of the Kar98 marksman rifle once the new season starts.

Besides that, there hasn’t been much indication of what to expect for Season 4, but it will mark the halfway point for the MW3 lifecycle, as we are still expecting a Season 5 and Season 6 before the launch of this year’s game, rumored to be called Black Ops Gulf War or simply Black Ops 6.