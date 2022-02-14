Warzone Pacific Season 2 update: Bren & MP-40 nerfs, full patch notes

The Warzone Pacific Season 2 patch notes are headlined by nerfs to the meta Bren and MP-40 weapons. On top of the quality of life changes, Raven Software has also revealed all the bug fixes coming with this update. Here’s everything to know from the Season 2 full patch notes.

Pacific’s first season was dominated by the Bren and MP-40 and even though they received slight nerfs, the devs have come back for round two.

Also, Raven Software is fixing numerous bugs including a problem that caused operators to appear invisible. And, of course, the quality of life changes that can definitely shake up the way Warzone is played.

Before you jump into the Season 2 update, here’s an overview of the weapon changes, bug fixes, and full patch notes that are included.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 nerfs Bren & MP-40

📢 #Warzone Season Two launches at 11 AM PST! 🛡️💥🚛 Armored War Machines, a new LTE – Search & Deploy, Nebula V, new Modes, new Weapons, new Operators, new Gameplay, tons of improvements & more! The Patch Notes are available at:https://t.co/5DRxvzEoED pic.twitter.com/nLrXfr7fa5 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 14, 2022

The meta shake up could finally be upon us as the two most popular weapons from Season 1, the Bren and MP-40 finally received nerfs. The Bren had it’s damage multiplier reduced 0.1 in the arms and lower stomach. The Bren also has multiple barrels that are weaker as well as the gun showing its recoil properly.

For short-range players, the Mp-40 had its maximum damage range decrease to 422 from 472 and it’s mid-range damage lowered to 600 from 612. The SMG also received nerfs to a handful of attachments including the 7.62 Gorenko mag, Krausnick 317mm 04B barrel.

Along with some QOL changes and plenty of bug fixes, here are the full patch notes for Warzone Pacific Season 2.

Warzone Pacific Season 2 full patch notes

Gameplay Adjustments Aim Assist While stunned on controller, aim assist will now scale appropriately and will not cause unintended increase of aim assist strength

Armor Plating Armor Plates will now prioritize refilling 1 full plate of armor before filling partially damaged plates

Ascenders Players can now exit an Ascender with the Jump Button Added a prompt to exit an Ascender while Ascending

Gas Mask Gas Masks will no longer be auto-equipped when aiming down sights Whilst the Gas Mask will still deplete in ADS, the animation will no longer interrupt and will wait for the player to go back to hip-fire before equipping Players will take damage as normal while they are in ADS without their Gas Mask equipped.

Gasoline Canister Will no longer detonate when hit by a Stun grenade Can now be thrown through glass windows Players are less likely to accidentally pick them up Kill damage zone is reduced with the addition of fall-off damage

Gulag Footsteps of spectators are less audible. Further improvements will be made here into the season.

Mantling & Traversal Increased mantle height for improved vertical navigation and traversal Various map improvements to aid traversal and player leading. Various improvements to visuals and texture streaming when traversing on consoles.

Parachutes Are now the same speed going forwards as it was going sideways. Can now be pulled at a lower vertical height. Can now be pulled sooner after exiting the infil plane. Can now be cut when closer to the ground.

