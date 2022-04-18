Warzone Season 3 Caldera map changes teased for Godzilla debut

The upcoming cinematic crossover could see the legendary Godzilla franchise invade Caldera for a limited time, and it might be bringing some changes to the map along with it.

Warzone first teased this collaboration event on April 14 with another small trailer that warned players about the arrival of “something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend.”

While we still don’t know exactly how the event will play out, this cryptic new teaser has dropped a few new clues to what it might look like.

Godzilla likely coming to Warzone Pacific in Season 3

The video begins with a data log labeled “Caldera_Subterranean” which documents the underbelly of the eruption zone.

A scientist delivers narration about activating a device and installing carts just before the cave begins to rattle and something breaks in.

The island’s surface is no longer safe. When they go high, we go low. pic.twitter.com/2xOvaIDOrD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 18, 2022

This snippet ends off with the same voice delivering a chilling message to the players: “It’s not ready yet…they’re coming!”

What this device turns out to be is still a mystery but the implication is clear – this invasion is happening whether we’re prepared or not.

This crossover has potential to be one of the game’s biggest yet, falling in line beside Die Hard and Attack on Titan as notable partnerships with other entertainment giants.

Warzone will also be receiving another major player just before the launch of Season 3 when Snoop Dogg joins the fight in signature fashion on April 20.