Does Modern Warfare 3 have Zombies?

Modern Warfare 3’s arrival has left many questioning if the beloved Zombies mode is present. Here’s what you need to know.

Since World at War arrived in 2008, Call of Duty has always featured three unique modes for fans to chew on – a campaign, multiplayer, and a horde/co-op mode.

Call of Duty titles are normally created by two studios – Treyarch and Infinity Ward, with the former always boasting a Zombies mode in its titles. Meanwhile, the latter introduced and pioneered Spec-Ops in its Modern Warfare series.

Since Modern Warfare 3 is a sequel to last year’s MW2, it’s left many wondering if Spec-Ops returns or if the series will take a different path. Here’s what you need to know.

Activision

Does MW3 feature a Zombies mode?

Surprisingly, yes, Modern Warfare 3 does feature a Zombies mode and is the first Modern Warfare title to feature this mode. Titled Modern Warfare Zombies, or MWZ for short, Activision announced the return of Zombies in a blog post when MW3 was finally revealed. That said, MWZ features a unique take on the Zombies formula.

Normally, the Zombies experience has always been round-based. Players would hop into a map, earn points for killing zombies, and have to survive for as long as they can, with each successive wave increasing the difficulty. Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, Operation Deadbolt, changes that narrative just a bit.

In MWZ, players load into the new Warzone map, Urzikstan, in a PvE environment akin to MW2’s DMZ mode. The goal is to load in, survive for as long as possible, and extract precious equipment. As you travel deeper into the map, the enemies become more challenging, although the rewards are greater, provided you survive.

MWZ still retains the core Zombies gameplay, meaning you’ll find Perks and Wonder Weapons hidden in the game world while fighting off massive hordes. It’s just not the conventional mode fans have grown used to.

That’s everything you need to know about Zombies in MW3. Check out all of our Call of Duty coverage to give you the upper hand on the battlefield.

