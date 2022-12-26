Is there split-screen in Modern Warfare 2?

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Split-screen has been in almost every Call of Duty over the years, but is there split-screen in MW2? Here’s what we know.

Allowing multiple players to play off the same screen, split-screen mode has been a staple feature in CoD for almost the entire series.

Back in the day, split-screen was a great way to relax and play with buddies on the couch, with it first being introduced back in 2005’s Call of Duty 2.

However, with almost everybody having their hands on their own console the feature is as unpopular as ever — and often overlooked by developers. Here’s everything we know about split-screen in MW2.

Does MW2 have split-screen?

Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 does have split-screen capability, meaning you can play co-op with friends. However, you’ll only be able to use it in Private Matches within the Multiplayer mode.

Note that it also only supports two players rather than the classic four-player split-screen.

While disappointing, that doesn’t mean that split-screen for other parts of the game won’t be supported in the future.

How to play split-screen in MW2

Split-screen is relatively simple to set up. All you need to do is connect a second input to your console — such as an additional controller or a keyboard and mouse.

After connecting your input, you’ll need to sign into an Activision account in order to play. Don’t fret if you don’t have one, you’ll be given the option to make a new one in-game if needed.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about split-screen in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.