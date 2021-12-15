CoD Vanguard & Warzone Attack on Titan bundle: Release date, contents, price

Ever since CoD Vanguard launched in November, rumors and leaks have been circulating about a potential crossover with the popular Attack on Titan anime. Following the latest Warzone update, we’ve got our best hint yet that AoT will be in the game soon.

While the CoD series isn’t as prolific when it comes to crossovers as a game like Fortnite, it’s no stranger to adding a surprising new character or two. We’ve seen the likes of Die Hard’s John McClane and Ghostface from the Scream series already, so fans have been eagerly awaiting the next big tie-in.

Advertisement

Since the launch of Vanguard, alongside rumors of a Marvel crossover, there’s been plenty of talk about Attack on Titan making its way into the WWII shooter. Much to the delight of anime fans around the world, an accidental reveal after the 1.50 Warzone update seems to confirm that this will be the case.

Here’s everything we know about the Warzone and Vanguard Attack on Titan collaboration, from the launch date to the characters involved.

Following the Warzone update, several player’s Armory in game updated to accidentally reveal an “Attack on Titan” collab/store bundle is coming soon. via/u/RdJokr1993 pic.twitter.com/DpJDOdVFjJ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 15, 2021

CoD Vanguard & Warzone Attack on Titan bundle contents

Following the release of the Warzone 1.50 update on December 15, some players discovered that the details had slipped into their Armory. One of the many tiles advertises an attack on Titan-themed Tracer Pack.

Advertisement

While there are still very few details, it does appear that the bundle will revolve around fan-favorite character Levi Ackerman. We’re expecting a Levi Operator to be the main draw of the bundle, with anime fans keen to zip around Caldera as one of AoT’s best-known Scouts.

Beyond that, it’s hard to say what else will be included. Past Tracer Packs have come with legendary weapons to use in-game. Given Attack on Titan’s lack of guns, don’t be surprised to see a new melee weapon based on the Scout’s signature blades.

Fans can also expect Calling Cards, Emblems, and Weapon Charms to be thrown in as well, so you can fully embrace the AoT aesthetic. We’ll have to wait and see if other characters like Erin Jaeger or Mikasa are also involved.

Advertisement

Attack on Titan Bundle release date

Unfortunately, we don’t have any solid news on the bundle’s release date. But, given that the advert is already leaking in-game, the wait is unlikely to be a long one.

We’ll update this page once Raven or Sledgehammer makes a full announcement, so stay tuned for more details.

Warzone & Vanguard Attack on Titan bundle price

Once again, we don’t have any official word on much the Attack on Titan pack will cost. But, based on previous collaborations of this kind, somewhere in the region of 2,400 COD Points is a fair estimation.

This is how much the Die Hard and Rambo packs were priced at during the BOCW era, which works out at $19.99 / £16.79.

Advertisement

That was everything we know so far about the leaked Attack on Titan Tracer pack in CoD Warzone and Vanguard. More information is set to emerge in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back here to stay in the loop.

For more on Call of Duty, take a look at some of these helpful guides:

Sten Vanguard loadout | Best audio settings | Best Warzone equipment | How to make stats public | Best Sniper Rifle loadouts | Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout |