Warzone Pacific Dec 15 update patch notes: Automaton & Bren nerf, anti-cheat update, more

In the latest Warzone update on December 15, there have been a number of bug fixes as well as an update on the Ricochet anti-cheat system and nerfs to some of the most popular weapons.

Warzone Pacific dropped earlier in December with the new Caldera map, fully integrating Call of Duty: Vanguard into the popular battle royale hit.

There have been a number of updates both big and small since then. They promised a fix and eventual removal of the bloom mechanic in the December 10 update, as well as numerous weapon balancing changes.

Here are the full patch notes for the Warzone Pacific update on December 15.

Ricochet anti-cheat

Stay tuned for an update from #TeamRICOCHET later today, December 15.

It’s also worth noting that, while not included in the patch notes, the kernel-level anti-cheat system reportedly rolled out in North America late in the night on December 14 and into December 15.

BREAKING: RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is FULLY LIVE WORLDWIDE! Server side measures were already in place but tonight's update to #Warzone made the kernel level driver available (and required to play on PC) worldwide! — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 15, 2021

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Weapons.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to infil prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing Players to experience framerate drops if respawning with a Player Title and Calling Card Frame equipped.

Fixed an issue causing the Voice Chat output device setting to revert back to Default Communication Device.

Fixed an issue preventing Vanguard Seasonal Challenges from appearing and/or tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where EM2 (BOCW) Recoil was not being properly increased.

Fixed an issue causing the k98 Scout 10.0x Telescopic Optic to incorrectly increase Aim Down Sight Speeds.

Fixed an issue causing Players to unintentionally ADS-in and ADS-out.

Weapons

General

The Type 100 (VG) 8mm Nambu 20 Round Mags Attachment name has been updated to 8mm Nambu 30 Round Mags.

Weapon Adjustments

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG — Automaton) Recoil increased



Light Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG — Bren) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.5



Attachments

Attachment Adjustments

Magazine