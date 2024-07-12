Activision confirmed that MW3 and Warzone Season 5 starts on July 24 and also gave players a first look at an upcoming crossover with the WWE.

It’s hard to take away much from the six-second teaser that Call of Duty provided for the upcoming collaboration with the WWE, but there are a few nuggets worth pointing out.

At the end of the trailer, we see shadows of three wrestlers which could hint at new operator bundles. While it’s not clear which WWE superstars they are just by looking at the silhouettes, fans in the comment section made it clear who they want added.

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Macho Man Randy Savage, and John Cena are the most popular choices from fans in the replies. Fans also suggested The Rock, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and CM Punk as perfect candidates.

Since Cena recently announced that 2025 will be his last year in the ring, this crossover would be a fitting sendoff for one of the most decorated wrestlers in history.

Whoever Activision chooses, there is a myriad of excellent choices that will generate buzz.

In Season 4, Call of Duty surprised fans with a Fallout crossover event and a Gundam collab featuring new operator bundles, limited-time game modes, and other cosmetic items, but it’s not known if similar content will be included in the WWE collaboration.

Up until now, Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games have remained tight lipped on what’s coming in Season 5. We expect there will be a blog post next week going over all of the new features coming to MW3 and Warzone in Season 5 based on how previous updates have been handled.

The only significant Season 5 leak was a Deadpool crossover, but CharlieIntel confirmed that that rumor was not true, and WWE will be the only collaboration event