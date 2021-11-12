Best STEN CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

Call of Duty: Vanguard has plenty of powerful weapons, but the STEN is something of a hidden gem amongst the SMGs. Here’s the best class to use if you’re looking to take over a lobby.

Vanguard arrived with one of the most stacked submachine gun offerings in franchise history, and it can be difficult to tell exactly which direction to go in when building your loadout. While other guns have stolen much of the spotlight so far, the STEN is a sleeper pick amongst its more-flashy brethren.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the game’s popular MP40 and Type 100 loadouts, then our STEN build has you covered.

Contents

Best STEN Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Stock: Hockenson S323 Foregrip

Hockenson S323 Foregrip Underbarrel: M1930 Strife

M1930 Strife Magazine: .45 ACP 20 Round Fast Mag

.45 ACP 20 Round Fast Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Quick

The base of this loadout is all about staying up close and personal with the opposing team. The Mercury Silencer will keep enemies guessing which angle you’re coming from, while the Hockenson s323 Foregrip and M1930 Strife make it as easy as possible to clean up those face-to-face gunfights by making the gun easier to control.

Our picks of the Stippled Grip, Sleight of Hand proficiency, and Quick kit are all about maintaining the speed of play necessary for staying in the enemy team’s face. The .45 20 Round Fast Mag will have you reloading more often than usual, but that’s less of a problem since these other pieces help you get behind cover, finish the animation faster, and prep you to lock onto incoming enemies much faster.

Lengthened may not make a huge difference in the class’ performance, but it gives the gun a fighting chance if you get caught out in the open.

Best STEN Vanguard class (Perks, Equipment & Field Upgrade)

Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: Gammon Bomb

Gammon Bomb Tactical: Stim

Stim Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

The perks for this loadout are built to support the gun’s previously established strong suits. The STEN won’t be dominating any long-range fights, but its close-quarters capabilities are enhanced with the inclusion of these picks.

Ninja gives players more freedom to creep around the map without being given away by audio cues, and the enhanced movement speed from Lightweight allows you to cover ground in a shorter amount of time. Using both of them together will pair nicely with the additional information given by Radar, which highlights enemies on your minimap akin to the way un-silenced weapons used to show up in previous titles.

The Machine Pistol isn’t a key part of the class, but it does offer a good alternative to forcing a reload of your primary if you’re stuck in a jam. Likewise, the Gammon Bomb and Stim could be swapped out for other options, but the immediate explosion of the bomb combined with the handiness of instant health regen are easy ways to bail yourself out of bad situations.

Dead Silence is the optimal field upgrade as it will partially make up for the lack of Ghost by providing some of the same effects for a short time.

How to unlock the STEN

Players don’t have to wait long to unlock the STEN as it’s only locked behind the Level 10 benchmark.

Objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint are good for racking up experience and clearing those early levels quickly, so pick your favorite Combat Pacing and dive into one of those modes to begin that short climb up the ladder.

Alternatives to STEN loadout

There are plenty of powerful options other than the STEN. While the MP-40 seems to be dominating in pro play, the PPSH is also a viable alternative for close-range play.

Featuring an unmatched rate of fire, our PPSH loadout is will have you crushing teams before you even know what happened.