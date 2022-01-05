How to watch Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2

After nearly a decade, beloved anime series Attack on Titan is finally coming to an end. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in to the last part of the show’s final season.

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan manga series exploded onto the scene as a full-fledged anime in 2013. The show became an instant hit, garnering fans all across the world with its intense action, gorgeous animation, and intriguing storyline.

Nine years and another animation studio later, the show is finally set to wrap up, bringing the saga of Eren Jaeger and friends to an end.

Where to watch Attack on Titan the Final Season Part 2

Fans can watch Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s Final Season on Crunchyroll’s anime streaming service, as well as Funimation and Hulu right after the episodes are aired in Japan.

However, those wanting to tune in via Crunchyroll and Funimation will need a Premium subscription to watch episodes as they release, or risk waiting an extra week (and running into potential spoilers).

When does Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 come out?

Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s Final Season will go live on Sunday, January 9.

The anime is set to air in Japan on NHK at 12:05 AM JST (7:05 AM PST / 10:05 AM EST).

How many episodes are in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2?

Thus far, studio MAPPA hasn’t released an official episode list — but anime insider SPY claims that, unlike Part 1, Part 2 will consist of just 12 episodes.

Fans are already aware that Part 2, Episode 1 is titled “Judgement,” and will consist of a showdown between Eren Jaeger and the Armored Titan. According to SPY, Episode 2 is titled ‘Sneak Attack.’

This is far from the first time Attack on Titan has split up its seasons; notably, Season 3 also consisted of two parts that aired in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Anime fans around the world are waiting for the conclusion of one of the medium’s biggest shows with bated breath. Strap on your ODM gear, folks — this is bound to be one of the wildest anime seasons yet!