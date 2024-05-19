Gundam fans claim Call of Duty was the wrong game to collab with

A surprise collaboration between Call of Duty and Gundam isn’t getting the positive reception both parties would hope for.

With Season 3 of MW3 and Warzone nearly over, the build-up to Season 4 is commencing. Teasers hint towards the return of the Kar98 sniper, but there was another surprise in store for COD fans.

As part of the build-up, on Championship Sunday, Activision and the official Gundam page revealed a surprise collaboration that nobody could’ve anticipated in the form of Gundams arriving in Season 4. Yet just as quickly as the announcement came, the fans found themselves disappointed and full of questions.

“The crossover nobody expected and nobody wanted.” one fan replied to the announcement.

Funnily enough, MW3’s choice of crossovers and collabs has caught the community off-guard. Season 2 introduced The Walking Dead, which many lamented was years too late, while Season 2 Reloaded introduced the Warhammer 40K skins. Of course, the continued usage of The Boys drove many players mad.

Relating to the general confusion, many players expected this crossover from a different title: Fortnite.

“Fortnite would have been so much cooler. Plus COD doesn’t care about their player base.” one player replied. Other replies weren’t as critical, although they vouched for this to be a perfect fit for Fortnite, not Call of Duty.

There were also a handful of players who correlated Gundam’s COD partnership to the death of Gundam Evolution, Bandai Namco’s team shooter that was shut down in November 2023.

“Gundam Evolution died for this…” one player bleakly stated, while others lamented Bandai’s lack of care for Evolution.

Season 4 will arrive in the last week of May, so expect more details to surface on the upcoming collab as we get closer. Season 4 may be COD’s most ambitious to date, with rumors pointing towards a Fallout collab.