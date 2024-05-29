Fallout skins leaked and coming soon to Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

Fallout-themed Operator skins for an upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 collaboration have leaked.

Early in May 2024, dataminers uncovered files that hinted at Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 adding a Fallout crossover. This rumor also pointed to potential collaborations featuring Gundam and The Crow franchises.

Thus far, Activision has only confirmed the Gundam crossover, which appears in Season 4 with an event and Operator bundles.

The Call of Duty portion of the leak has resurfaced, though, thanks to new information shared by CharlieIntel and ForwardLeaks. Leaked game files reveal a look at the Fallout collab skins, which will see several Call of Duty Operators decked out in blue and yellow Vault 141 skins.

According to ForwardLeaks, the Vault Dweller attire will be available in the Tracer Pack: Fallout – Vault Dweller Party Pack bundle for the following Task Force 141 members: Soap, Ghost, Captain Price, and Gaz. Players will need to earn XP to unlock various Fallout rewards.

Ghost’s blue and yellow-colored gun in the imagery above suggests the upcoming Fallout crossover will also include weapon skins.

Activision has not formally announced the crossover in question. And not even the leaked details hint at when Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players can expect the Fallout content to actually arrive in-game.

Considering the success of Amazon’s Fallout TV series, now seems as good of a time as any for Call of Duty to bring a bit of the wasteland to its ever-growing battlefield.

It’s not the first major online game to take a stab at the Fallout universe, either. On May 24, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 launched with several Fallout-themed items in tow, including a T-60 Power Armor skin for its premium Battle Pass.