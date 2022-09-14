Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Modern Warfare 2 is the next ambitious entry in the Call of Duty franchise set to launch on October 28. Before it arrives, be sure to check if your PC has what it takes to run the game with a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements.

After months of anticipation, the release of Modern Warfare 2 is finally drawing near. With both the multiplayer Beta and the Call of Duty Next event just days away, players are set to learn more about the title before going hands-on for the very first time.

Just before we reach those milestones, however, Activision shared an early look at the game’s system requirements on PC. Given the title is set to launch across both previous and current gen consoles, it’s compatible with a right range of hardware. But to truly get the most out of its presentation, you’ll need a solid rig at your disposal.

So while there’s still time to prepare, here’s all there is to know about the minimum and recommended PC specs for Modern Warfare 2.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 will be accessible on a wide range of hardware at launch.

Modern Warfare 2 Minimum PC specifications

While each new iteration in the CoD franchise looks to push boundaries and evolve on the formula, devs still look to reach the biggest install base possible. As a result, Modern Warfare 2 is still set to launch across hardware from 2013 in the Xbox One and PS4. Therefore, you can expect even fairly dated PCs to still hold up alright.

Although you might not be able to run the game with all settings cranked up, and you might not be able to play at 120FPS or above, you should still be able to enjoy the experience without breaking the bank on a high-end rig.

Below is a full look at the minimum PC specs for Modern Warfare 2, as based on the listings ahead of the Beta. Should these details change close to launch for the full game, we’ll update you here.

Part Minimum Specs OS Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory 3GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage Space 25GB Sound Card DirectX Compatible Graphic Drivers NVIDIA: 516.79 | AMD: 21.9.1

Modern Warfare 2 Recommended PC specifications

For many, CoD is one of those games that needs to be played on the best machine money can buy in order to really get the most out of it. Higher frame rates, better lighting, and improved textures can all lead to a smoother experience in both singleplayer and multiplayer settings.

While there’s never any limit when it comes to customizing your rig, you do need to ensure you exceed the recommended specs. Clearing this barrier will all but guarantee a solid performance on PC, so anything extra is just a cherry on top.

Below is a full look at the recommended PC specs for Modern Warfare 2, according to the Beta blog post. If things change drastically for the full launch, rest assured we’ll keep you posted right here with the latest details.

Part Recommended Specs OS Windows 10 – 64 Bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Memory 3GB RAM 16GB RAM Storage Space 25GB Sound Card DirectX Compatible Graphic Drivers NVIDIA: 516.79 | AMD: 21.9.1

So that’s all there is to know about the PC version of Modern Warfare 2 for the time being. With just a few weeks to go until the October 28 release, be sure to brush up on more details about the game right here.