Fans slam COD HQ in Black Ops 6 for being one big advert

The COD HQ has garnered major attention from Black Ops 6 players because it is filled with ads, and fans are not pleased at all.

Black Ops 6 has finally arrived. The hotly anticipated new installment in the Call of Duty franchise is already amassing a massive player count, with gamers flocking in to see whether the new title delivers on its promise to revitalize the series.

While reception to the game has been largely positive during its first few days of going live, one aspect of the game has fans slamming the devs: the Call of Duty HQ menu.

Rather than booting up each Call of Duty game, COD HQ allows players to jump into an all-encompassing menu and select each different title within the game launcher, similar to how The Master Chief Collection now has all games in the franchise situated in the same place.

Despite overhauling COD HQ ahead of Black Op 6’s launch, players heavily criticised the launcher for the amount of ads included.

“Is the first tab of the COD HQ really an ad when I already bought the f**king game?” Wrote one player in a new Reddit thread that has since gone viral on the platform. With over 1,700 upvotes and 200 comments at the time of writing, COD HQ is a contentious topic amongst Black Ops 6 players.

“It’s beyond words with companies like this. They give zero f**kity f**ks about the users. Like zero. Such an emotionless robotic profit-churning company they are. Every single f**king thing with these guys is how to push sh*t in people’s faces.

It’s having the opposite effect now,” shared one Call of Duty fan, while another added, “I think they’re hoping that some idiot will spam the A button as soon as they open the game and buy it accidentally.”

Many have also claimed that they have been “turned off” Black Ops 6 because of the COD HQ launcher and further noted how “frustrating” it is when trying to jump into a game.

Despite concerns over the number of ads in the COD HQ, Black Ops 6 has successfully launched, with players already jumping head first into the game’s round-based Zombies mode, Multiplayer Mayhem and Campaign.