Best Black Ops 6 PC settings for FPS: How to get the best performance

Best Black Ops 6 PC settings for FPS: How to get the best performanceActivision
Black Ops 6 is finally in focus with its Beta now live, and being a competitive shooter means getting the highest FPS you can is an advantage. So, here are the best settings for PC.
With early access already well underway and the Open Beta raring to start on September 6, CoD fans are now getting a full look into BO6’s multiplayer.
Although it isn’t the full experience we’ll get on release, we still have a fair few maps and game modes, enough for players to try out the new omnimovement and body shield mechanics.
However, as you check out BO6 you’ll want to maximize your FPS to the fullest, so here are the best PC settings for you to use.
Best PC settings for Black Ops 6 to get max FPS
Here are the best settings to maximize your FPS in Black Ops 6:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless
- Display Monitor: Your monitor
- Display Adaptor: Your graphics card
- Screen Refresh Rate: Preferably 144 Hz and above
- Display Resolution: Preferably 1920×1080
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- NVIDA Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Display Gamma: Depends on your monitor
- Brightness: Depends on your monitor
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Global Quality
- Quality Presents: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- AMD Fidelity CAS Strength: 85
- Path Tracing + Ray Reconstruction: Off
- VRAM Scale Target: 90
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
Details and Textures
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: Low
- Particle Resolution: Very low
- Bullet Impacts: On
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium or Low (depending on preference)
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal
- Allocated Texture Cache Size: 16Download Limits: On
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low
- Daily Download Limit (GB): 1.0
Shadow and Lighting
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
Environment
- Tessellation: Off
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
- Water Quality: Off
View
- Field of View: To your preference, but the lower it is the more FPS you can get
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3 Person Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
Camera
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
- 1 Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3 Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- Spectator Camera: Game Perspective
- Inverted Flashbang: On
Depending on your PC specs, you can expect to get around triple-digit FPS, although it won’t make your game look the prettiest.
When it comes to screen refresh rate, it is preferable that you use a 144 Hz or higher monitor, however, not everybody has this on hand. So make sure you choose the highest option available to you. Although it’s always preferable to choose 1920×1080 for your resolution.
As for the brightness and gamma settings, it really depends on your monitor settings and how you’d like your game to look. We have ours set to 55 Brightness and 2.2 (sRGB) Display Gamma, but it will vary from user to user.
Additionally, when it comes to your FOV, the lower you put it the more FPS you can get. However, you’ll be exchanging whatever competitive advantage you may get from having a higher FOV, so be aware. The FOV sweet spot for most players is around 100 to 115.
So, that’s all you need to know about the best settings in Black Ops 6! If you want to see if your PC will be able to handle the game, you can check out the system requirements here.