Best Black Ops 6 PC settings for FPS: How to get the best performance

Picking the right equipment can be just as vital as your gun itself.

Black Ops 6 is finally in focus with its Beta now live, and being a competitive shooter means getting the highest FPS you can is an advantage. So, here are the best settings for PC.

With early access already well underway and the Open Beta raring to start on September 6, CoD fans are now getting a full look into BO6’s multiplayer.

Although it isn’t the full experience we’ll get on release, we still have a fair few maps and game modes, enough for players to try out the new omnimovement and body shield mechanics.

However, as you check out BO6 you’ll want to maximize your FPS to the fullest, so here are the best PC settings for you to use.

Activision Dialing in the best settings to gain the most FPS will help you win games.

Best PC settings for Black Ops 6 to get max FPS

Here are the best settings to maximize your FPS in Black Ops 6:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless

Fullscreen Borderless Display Monitor: Your monitor

Your monitor Display Adaptor: Your graphics card

Your graphics card Screen Refresh Rate: Preferably 144 Hz and above

Preferably 144 Hz and above Display Resolution: Preferably 1920×1080

Preferably 1920×1080 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic NVIDA Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

On+Boost V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Display Gamma: Depends on your monitor

Depends on your monitor Brightness: Depends on your monitor

Depends on your monitor Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Global Quality

Quality Presents: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS AMD Fidelity CAS Strength: 85

FidelityFX CAS Path Tracing + Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off VRAM Scale Target: 90

90 Variable Rate Shading: Off

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality Level: Low

Low Particle Resolution: Very low

Very low Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Effects: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium or Low (depending on preference)

Medium or Low (depending on preference) On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal Allocated Texture Cache Size: 16 Download Limits: On

Minimal Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Low Daily Download Limit (GB): 1.0

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation: Off

Off Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Off Water Quality: Off

View

Field of View: To your preference, but the lower it is the more FPS you can get

To your preference, but the lower it is the more FPS you can get ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3 Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Camera

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 1 Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3 Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

Game Perspective Inverted Flashbang: On

Depending on your PC specs, you can expect to get around triple-digit FPS, although it won’t make your game look the prettiest.

When it comes to screen refresh rate, it is preferable that you use a 144 Hz or higher monitor, however, not everybody has this on hand. So make sure you choose the highest option available to you. Although it’s always preferable to choose 1920×1080 for your resolution.

As for the brightness and gamma settings, it really depends on your monitor settings and how you’d like your game to look. We have ours set to 55 Brightness and 2.2 (sRGB) Display Gamma, but it will vary from user to user.

Additionally, when it comes to your FOV, the lower you put it the more FPS you can get. However, you’ll be exchanging whatever competitive advantage you may get from having a higher FOV, so be aware. The FOV sweet spot for most players is around 100 to 115.

So, that’s all you need to know about the best settings in Black Ops 6! If you want to see if your PC will be able to handle the game, you can check out the system requirements here.