How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Main story length & mission list

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released in early access which means the campaign is already playable. Here’s everything you need to know about the campaign length and how many missions there are.

After Activision rebooted the Call of Duty franchise with the first Modern Warfare in 2019, the game became an instant hit. It’s now time for the sequel to outshine all the records and set a legacy of its own.

Traditionally, the campaigns of Call of Duty games haven’t been too long and it’s no different this time around. The campaign lengths have consistently hovered around the 10-hour mark but did not manage to induce a feeling of lackluster among its players.

If you are wondering how long Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is and how many chapters there are — we have all the answers for you.

Activision The story of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is very immersive.

How long does it take to complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

The campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 takes approximately 7-9 hours to complete. As we mentioned earlier, the story is on the shorter side compared to most recent single-player games, but this has been the case with most of the Call of Duty titles so far.

Completionists, however, will require more time to finish and explore each and every corner of the game. It also boils down to the difficulty level at which you will play the game. Higher difficulty means you’ll face a tougher AI, which will ultimately lead to more time taken to complete the game.

With that said, it has been leaked that the latest first-person shooter iteration will have a campaign DLC later in 2023. If it turns out to be true, expect the playtime to crank up further.

How many chapters are there in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

The story of the new Call of Duty game is divided into a total of 17 missions. Like previous CoD titles, some of these missions will be longer than usual while others will finish in a matter of a few minutes.

Here’s a rundown of all the chapters in the game:

Strike

Kill or Capture

Wetwork

Tradecraft

Borderline

Cartel Protection

Close Air

Hardpoint

Recon By Fire

Violence And Timing

El Sin Nombre

Dark Water

Alone

Prison Break

Hindsight

Ghost Team

Countdown

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s playtime along with its chapter count. For more about the game, be sure to check some other tips and guides:

When is Modern Warfare 2 Season 1? | CDL 2023 season: schedule, teams, more | What are Raids in MW2? | All MW2 Twitch drops & how to get them | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC requirements | Every PlayStation-exclusive reward in MW2 | MW2 Ranked Play