How to play Modern Warfare 2 in 3rd person & adjust FOV

Modern Warfare 2 has introduced an overhauled 3rd person camera into the game, so here’s how you can use it and alter your field of view settings in Activision’s latest CoD shooter.

The latest entry of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, is revitalizing the franchise like never before. Alongside a completely refreshed battle royale in Warzone 2, players can also get their hands on devastating new weapons that are already shaping the game’s meta.

However, you don’t just have to play Modern Warfare 2 in first-person anymore. Built for this brand new experience, players can now use a third-person camera that adds a new perspective to the game’s thrilling gunfights.

If you’re unsure how to use it, don’t worry, as we’ve broken down everything you need to know.

How to use the 3rd person camera in Modern Warfare 2

To use the third-person camera in Modern Warfare 2 you will need to select specific gameplay playlists. In the Open Beta, players can play modes such as Domination and Hardline with the third-person camera enabled.

Warzone 2 will also enable players to use this new camera too according to the CODNext stream, though it is to be determined whether it will be confined to a separate playlist.

How to adjust the 3rd person FOV slider in Modern Warfare 2

Before you get to work mowing down the enemy with a dominating loadout, we recommend tweaking the FOV slider to your liking. To do that, all you need is:

Press the ‘Options’ button at the Main Menu

Head to the ‘Graphics’ section

Scroll down to ‘3rd Person Field Of View’

Adjust the settings to your preference

Activision Modern Warfare 2 has plenty of customization options for gameplay.

The FOV will be set at 80 by default and can only go up to 90 in total. We’ve found that the default setting is more than viable for fast paced gameplay, though you may feel the need to experiment.

And there you have it – now you can the 3rd person camera in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check our other guides as we ensure you can emerge victorious.